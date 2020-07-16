PORTLAND (AP) — Federal regulators on Thursday threw a significant curveball at a coalition that has been planning for years to demolish four massive hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save salmon populations that have dwindled to almost nothing.
The deal, which would be the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history, relies on a delicate calculus: The power company that operates the Klamath River dams will transfer its hydroelectric license and contribute $250 million in order to sever itself from the removal project and avoid any further liability or unanticipated costs.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, however, on Thursday approved the license transfer on the condition that PacifiCorp remain a co-licensee along with the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, the non-profit coalition assembled to oversee the dams' demolition.
That stipulation could kill or drastically alter the deal because removing PacifiCorp from the deal entirely better protects the utility's ratepayers — an element that was necessary to gain the support from public utility commissions in both Oregon and California.
“Although we are generally satisfied that the Renewal Corporation has the capacity to carry out the proposed decommissioning, for the reasons discussed above, we find that the public interest would be best served by approving a partial transfer of the license and requiring PacifiCorp to remain as a co-licensee,” the commission wrote in a 31-page ruling.
The commission's decision could be devastating for northern California tribes that rely on salmon if it blows up the long-negotiated deal to tear down the dams that block the migration of fish along miles of the Klamath River.
Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the Karuk tribe, said the tribe was reviewing the commission's ruling and would comment later Thursday.
It also puts PacifiCorp in an awkward position. The dams currently make up just a small part of the utility's power portfolio. But under federal law, if it retains the hydroelectric license it will have to pay itself to install fish ladders to help the imperiled salmon return to their spawning grounds upstream — an amount likely far greater than the $250 million now in question.
PacifiCorp said in a statement that the ruling denied its customers the protections it had negotiated that were one of the “bedrock principles” of the agreement.
“PacifiCorp is continuing to fully examine the order and will consult with our settlement partners to assess its impact,” the utility said. “We expect to reconvene with our settlement parties to determine next steps for continued agreement implementation.”
Dave Meurer, a spokesman for the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.