A man accused in an alleged murder-for-hire case pleaded not guilty to charges including murder Thursday afternoon.
Corey Agard allegedly shot and killed Pedro Richard Padilla Jr. at a Merrill home in exchange for $10,000 on or between Nov. 22 and Dec. 23. Tori Hill is charged with paying Agard and arranging to have Padilla killed. According to court documents, they disposed of Padilla’s body in a body of water after wrapping it in white plastic and weighing it down. Documents also say they purchased a UV light to “conceal and remove biological evidence” and that Agard gave the weapon used in the shooting to an unnamed person who destroyed it.
A third suspect, Joshua Holloway of Chiloquin, was also charged in connection with the murder on Tuesday. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office considered Holloway a “person of interest” on Dec. 27, but he was charged on Dec. 31 with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
According to court documents, Holloway accompanied Agard and Hill to the 24100 block of Wilson Road in Merrill to “conduct a murder that was prearranged between co-conspirators for a large amount of money. Holloway had knowledge of the agreement and had involvement in the execution of removing and concealing the corpse and crime scene.”
The KCSO is still looking for Holloway and is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts or anyone who encounters him to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130. They believe him to be in northern Klamath County and encourage people to exercise caution if they encounter him.
Agard is charged with aggravated murder, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, abuse of a corpse and three counts of tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Klamath County Jail without bail, and his next court date is Jan. 14.
Hill is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, abuse of a corpse and two counts of tampering with evidence. She is also being held in the Klamath County Jail without bail and will be arraigned at the Klamath County Courthouse Friday.
Hill is also facing a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine from an April case, to which she pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a trial on Jan. 15.
Agard has prior convictions for burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and forgery. Holloway also has prior convictions for burglary.