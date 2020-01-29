Basin Transit Service has seen a lot of change in the last six months, and there is more to come.
In July, the assistant general manager was let go after an investigation revealed she used racially charged language during work. BTS’s general manager, Michael Stinson, announced several changes at that time, including two new positions, two new policies, sensitivity training for the entire staff and his own retirement. It has been six months since then, and Stinson is feeling positive for the future of BTS.
“I think that we’re on the right track,” Stinson said.
BTS has posted a job description and will soon begin the process of recruiting a new general manager.
“I was supposed to be gone November 15. But the board’s been taking time with the recruitment. And I agreed to stay on until they find a new general manager so that we can transition appropriately,” he said.
The two positions that are to be created are a human relations manager and a financial manager, and Stinson said the board decided to wait until after the new general manager is hired to fill those positions.
Sensitivity training was completed at BTS in August, according to Stinson. He said it was attended by all but a couple of the around 30-person staff. The training covered race and ethnicity as well as disability.
Stinson said some employees did not see a need for the training, but he found it to be useful.
“I think there’s more training to be done in the future,” he said.
Stinson said the anti-gossip policy was approved by the board and implemented in October, and the anti-profanity policy was implemented in late August or early September. The board is also reviewing the discrimination and harassment policy.
In October, BTS finished up a bargaining agreement with the union, which concerned wages and vacation time.
“That’s also a stressor on the organization. So, I would say after we completed that in October, things have been really pretty good,” Stinson said.
The State Transportation Improvement Fund
BTS received funding from the State Transportation Improvement Fund, a fund established to expand public transportation to access jobs, improve mobility, relieve congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions around Oregon, according to Oregon.gov.
Funding for STIF comes from a state payroll tax equal to one-tenth of 1%.
STIF dollars have made all kinds of changes possible at BTS, from smaller projects like upgrades to buses and benches, to big things like fare reductions and new routes.
With the funding, BTS was able to significantly lower fare prices across the board. The regular fare was lowered 50%, from $1.50 to 75 cents. Seniors and those with reduced fare went from 75 cents to 50 cents, and children under 10 years old can ride for free, where previously only children under 6 could ride for free.
“It was quite a reduction for everybody,” Stinson said. He said although the change happened very recently, BTS has already received positive feedback from the community.
BTS also introduced a “Shopping Express Route,” which runs Monday through Friday in a route designed to hit all of the major shopping centers in Klamath Falls. The STIF provided financing to hire a new driver for the route.
Stinson said the route is seeing an average of 50 to 60 riders with a couple of peak days in the 80s and 90s.
Routes to nearby towns
BTS received a $230,000 discretionary grant to provide services to nearby towns. With the grant funds as well as funds from BTS’s budget, routes will be provided to nearby towns around spring 2021.
“That’s going to provide us funding for years to come to have this long-term service,” Stinson said.
Stinson said BTS plans to expand services to Keno, Worden, Midland, Falcon Heights, Merrill, Malin, Dairy, Bonanza, Beatty, Bly, Odessa and Rocky Point.
BTS has also commissioned a feasibility study to assess the possibility of providing service to North Klamath County.