The morning after Oregon Tech faculty senate called for university president Nagi Naganathan’s resignation, administrators at the school said he had no plans to leave his post.
The senate approved the resolution about 9 p.m. Tuesday night which stated that faculty had lost confidence in Naganathan’s leadership.
“This is not knee-jerk,” Professor Don McDonnell said. “This is not COVID. This is not union negotiations, because all of these feelings were in place before we experienced any of those.”
McDonnell, who is also a professor of medical imaging technology, will soon present the resolution to Naganathan recommending he resign. If Naganathan chooses not to, all full-time faculty will vote whether or not they have confidence in Naganathan’s leadership the week of March 29.
McDonnell acknowledged the severity of their decision.
“We fully understand, for faculty, this is the nuclear option,” he said.
On April 8, McDonnell said he would give a presentation to the 15-member Board of Trustees, who then have the power to remove Naganathan or keep him in office.
Chair of the Board of Trustees Jessica Gomez said Thursday that board members she has talked to are happy with the direction of the university and fully support Naganathan’s leadership.
“The board is very happy with the direction of the university,” she said. “We feel that Dr. Naganathan is doing a great job, and so there’s no reason to move forward with any of that .”
She said that the resolution declaring no confidence stems from the labor dispute.
“I understand that the faculty senate might be frustrated in some ways,” said Gomez. “We’re in the process of contract negotiations and things like that, and that can increase tensions around campus. But over the last four years under Dr. Naganathan’s leadership, we have seen some of the biggest investments in Oregon Tech for probably the last 20 years.”
Gomez said she sees the faculty unhappiness as growing pains that will pass over time.
“We have no doubt that we’ll be able to move forward in a positive way and things will settle down,” she said.
OIT’s vice president of institutional advancement, Ken Fincher, said Naganathan has no plans to leave the position. Fincher called him an “agent of change” and claimed that faculty are afraid of new ideas that are needed to move the university forward.
McDonnell said faculty feel that changes Naganathan is instituting are detrimental to the school.
“His style of leadership and management is one that does not fit Oregon Tech, the employees of Oregon Tech very well, and the culture that we’ve had in Oregon Tech,” McDonnell said.
Naganathan addressed the faculty senate during the Tuesday virtual meeting. He and Fincher feel the senate vote was led by a few disgruntled employees speaking for the majority. Senators refuted that during the meeting, reminding Naganathan that they represent their faculty constituents, many of whom thought the organization waited too long to confront Naganathan.
The senate report outlines three areas that faculty take issue with Naganathan’s leadership. They are include “disregard of existing Oregon Tech policies and the editing of policies without senate approval,” “lack of commitment to shared governance as established by the Board of Trustees,” and “failure to execute responsible fiscal management of Oregon Tech monetary, capital and human resources.”
The report cites examples of each charge. It claims that the tenure process was violated, positions were created and filled without faculty input, and budget concerns were raised despite increased state funding and revenue.
Fincher refuted the claims in the report, and said many of them were taken out of context or were flat out wrong. He called the way the faculty senate reached back years to issues that occurred — and maybe were even solved — “revisionist history.”
Fincher said Naganathan went through the tenure process, it came before the Board of Trustees and the necessary departments. He also pointed to the fact that the university is routinely audited, both internally and externally by a state auditor.
“It’s a very transparent process and to indicate otherwise is nothing short of being short-sighted and ill-informed about process and where to find information,” Fincher said.
In the meantime, Fincher said Naganathan and other senior administrators plan to continue with business as usual, operating the school and educating students.
“We’re not going to stop doing what we do, or even pause doing what we do because of this measure,” Fincher said. “We’re going to continue on serving, and we’re not going to allow a handful of faculty to keep us from providing the level of education that our students have paid for and deserve.”
When it comes to a faculty vote of no confidence, McDonnell cited a survey completed before COVID-19 impacted campus. He said 47% of faculty responded that they were “not at all” confident in the decisions of senior administration. According to McDonnell, just 1% responded that they were “completely confident.”
“If we end up being forced to do a vote of no confidence, how do I feel that faculty are going to vote? If you look at the data, you can kind of read between the lines,” he said. “We’ve been quiet about this for a very long time.”