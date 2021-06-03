The two soon-to-be Henley High School grads agreed. They would miss The SWARM.
The SWARM, the seniors explained, was Henley’s raucous student section. A cursory Google search shows the section to be like all great student sections. It’s a swirling mass of bodies important for building school culture, but near impossible to replicate in a pandemic. For the Class of 2021, those stereotypical signposts and experiences of high school were altered or missing.
But as graduation approaches in Klamath County, many are excited to be able to cross the stage and move on to their next chapter. Starting on Friday, hundreds of members of the Class of 2021 will take to outdoor stages to receive hard-won diplomas after several months of online, hybrid and in-person schooling.
“I'm just looking forward to getting up there, getting my diploma and then just moving on,” said Grace Nyseth, one of those Henley seniors. Her next stop will be at Western Oregon University’s honors program.
Micah Rasmussen, another Henley senior and formerly frequent SWARM member, said watching old videos of the student section conjured up fond memories, but it was also a sad reminder of the milestones their class had missed.
“That was a huge part of going to high school and what makes it so fun and enjoyable is going to basketball games, going to prom and going to homecoming,” said Rasmussen, who will be headed to Brigham Young University. “Just missing out on that was … really demoralizing.”
'One big emotion'
Many seniors feel like their final year of high school drags on forever, Nyseth said, but the pandemic made that much worse for the Class of 2021.
“For nine months we've only had the work that just dragged on and on and on,” said Nyseth.
But experiencing the draining drumbeat of shifting schedules and varying course delivery methods gave current students a commonality they can all connect with, said Klamath Union senior Samantha Fernandez. She said the year produced “one big emotion” that could be summed up in their rhythmic class motto.
“We’re so tired. We’re so done. Class of 2021,” Fernandez said with a laugh.
Before the return to some semblance of in-person schooling, both Fernandez and fellow Klamath Union senior Tannyr Rose said they endured the challenges of Zoom fatigue as they worked through the double whammy of taking both high school classes and some Oregon Tech classes online.
The social aspects and camaraderie of class group chats and similar welcome distractions kept them afloat through hours of trying to learn from strictly a screen, they said.
'Don't take anything for granted'
The return to in-person was “awesome” for Tannyr Rose.
“It just felt so refreshing to be back in a classroom,” Rose said. “So now that everything is getting more and more to being completely back in person, it's starting to feel a bit more normal, even though the schedule is still not what we're used to.”
Back at Henley, Rasmussen said he was “grateful” for the return to the classroom but the experience was also “kind of uncomfortable.” The sudden return to socializing after so many months apart made Rasmussen want to initially return to online.
“Back then I was like, ‘I hate this. I want to go back online,’ for like the first couple of weeks. But then after I got over that. Then it was good,” Rasmussen said.
While eager to move on to her next step, Nyseth said saying goodbye to local friends, teachers and mentors is going to be “bittersweet.”
“Obviously, those people are still excited for you,” Nyseth said. “I'm excited for myself, you know, we're moving on to bigger and better things and it's just exciting.”
Both Rasmussen and Nyseth said they wanted to thank their teachers and parents who have had their own school-related, COVID-19 challenges.
For Rose, having an in-person graduation gave him and the seniors in the Klamath Union band a chance to play one final song together. Another drive-through graduation, like the one they had last year, would’ve meant the band seniors wouldn’t get to play, Rose said.
“I feel like that probably would have beat me up a little bit if I didn't get that,” Rose said.
All four seniors said the pandemic has really taught them not to take moments and people for granted.
“We're still getting through it and getting it done together,” Fernandez said. “It’s kind of ... the takeaway of it. Don't take anything for granted and just, you know, talk to people.”
Where and when are Klamath graduation ceremonies?
Graduation celebrations are already underway in the basin. According to a release, Klamath Promise will be hosting a luminary display in Klamath Commons Park for all graduating high school seniors on Thursday, starting at 8 p.m.
Full graduation schedules are below.
Klamath Union will have 130 graduates, including nine valedictorians and three salutatorians, said Tony Swan, the high school’s principal. This year's class received over $750,000 in scholarship money, Swan said, who added that he's excited to get back to the school's traditional graduation on Modoc Field.
The Klamath County School District’s seven high schools schools will graduate nearly 400, including 17 valedictorians and 11 salutatorians according to district spokesperson Marcia Schlottmann.
According to a district survey of future plans for the senior class, 104 plan to attend a four-year college, 90 plan to attend a two-year community college, 67 are entering the workforce, 34 plan to enter a vocational/trade program, and 19 plan to join the military. Not every senior responded to the survey.
“This year’s seniors have persevered through educational, social, and personal challenges,” said Glen Szymoniak, Klamath County School District's superintendent said in a statement. “The resiliency these graduates have demonstrated to successfully complete this milestone will serve them well in life."