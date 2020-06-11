Construction crews have been at work on the foundation of a new affordable housing project in Klamath Falls, the Sunrise Vista Apartments.
The 58-unit complex will feature 22 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units and 18 three-bedroom units on Homedale Road past Brixner Junior High School.
The project broke ground at the end of April, according to Klamath Housing Authority Director Diana Otero, and KHA hopes people can move in June 1 of next year.
The $8 million KHA project is a low-income housing complex for which residents can’t make more than 60% of the area’s median income to live there. Otero said they plan to open the waiting list in February or March, and people can apply online for a unit.
Sunrise Vista is under construction next to Sky Meadows, which opened to residents in October of 2018.
While the Sunrise Vista Apartments are the latest affordable housing complex under construction in the area, Otero said in her 20 years with KHA she’s seen the need grow.
“Part of the reason we build these projects is we can keep them affordable and people with vouchers can use them there,” she said.
During this time when people are starting to go back to work after so many losing their jobs because of COVID-19, she said the need for affordable housing is particularly great.
Lately, Otero said KHA’s wait list for section 8 housing has been about 800 to 1,000 people long, which means people can end up waiting a year or two for an affordable place to live. She said rental prices in the area have not kept pace with job opportunities and pay as over the last three or four years she’s watched rent prices rise.