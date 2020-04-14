Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has asked prison officials to collect information on early transitions out of prison for people who are medically vulnerable or whose sentences are nearly complete, according to a news release.
The governor’s request for information is welcome news to many advocates in the state who are relieved that she may be heeding the advice of public health experts who say reducing the prison population is a necessary step to protect public health during the pandemic.
“There is evidence that African American and Latin people who contract COVID-19 are twice as likely to die,” said Partnership for Safety and Justice Executive Director Andy Ko. “This is a shocking aspect of the current national health crisis, especially given that more than 7% of adults incarcerated in Oregon are Black – in a state where they represent less than 2% of our fellow Oregonians.”
The state already knows how to safely transition people out of prison, and just needs to ramp up existing programs to meet the urgent needs during the pandemic, according to Shannon Wight, deputy director of the Partnership for Safety and Justice.
“We’re concerned for the health of people who are incarcerated, the people who work in Oregon’s facilities, and their families and communities who are at risk of being exposed, Wight said. “We need to quickly apply this process because the risk is great.”
Wight pointed to the successful partnership between Multnomah County and the Jupiter Hotel, which is currently contracted to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic, as a model for providing housing for people in transition.
Amy Davidson, crime survivor program director of the Partnership for Safety and Justice, said that the broader public safety community is interested in how both public safety and public health priorities can be achieved. “Survivor advocates are aware of the seriousness of Covid-19 spreading in prisons and jails. There’s a real desire to work collaboratively and to inform the process. We can safely transition people out of prison in a way that accounts for victims’ safety.”
“Huge numbers of people cycle in and out of prisons everyday, including corrections staff, delivery workers, and people who are detained,” said Kelly Simon, ACLU of Oregon interim legal director. “These are the very types of close-quarters settings that escalate the risk to human life during this pandemic. The virus can’t be locked in or out. The Constitution, public health expertise, and our humanity demand that we respond to this risk before it is too late.”