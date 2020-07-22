The Oregon Health Authority issued a recreational use health advisory today for Odell Lake due to the presence of a cyanobacteria, an algae bloom that historically produces harmful toxins.
A sample was collected, and the analysis of toxins is underway. Once the data becomes available, OHA will determine whether the advisory can be lifted or must stay in place.
Until OHA can lift the advisory, people should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the lake where blooms are identified. Although toxins are not absorbed through the skin, people who have skin sensitivities may experience a puffy red rash.
People are encouraged to visit Odell Lake and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, and bird watching. Boating is safe as long as speeds do not create excessive water spray, which could lead to inhalation risk.
Odell Lake is located in the northwest corner of Klamath County, near Willamette Pass.