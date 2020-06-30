Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) has received approval by the Food and Nutrition Service to provide an additional $30 million to eligible Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in July 2020, according to a news release.
“Oregonians continue to face economic instability and food insecurity,” said Self-Sufficiency Programs Director Dan Haun. “Providing another month of emergency assistance will help address ongoing food needs.”
With the additional funds, all eligible Oregon SNAP households will receive the maximum benefit amount in July. They will receive the extra allotment in the same way they receive their current benefits. For most customers this is an EBT card. The additional benefit amount will be disbursed on the schedule below to all eligible SNAP households. Households that already receive the maximum allotment will not receive an emergency allotment.
This allotment will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit amount. It is a temporary supplement to help during the current health crisis. DHS will not be sending individual notices to households about the emergency allotments.
In addition to continuing the emergency allotment, Oregon DHS will continue to do telephone interviews for new SNAP applications and re-certifications. The health and safety of the community is a priority and getting people the benefits they need without them having to visit a local branch office maintains physical distancing efforts.
All new SNAP applicants and current SNAP recipients who need to recertify July 1 or after must complete an application and interview. Current SNAP recipients were mailed a notice and application to their address on file.