For the Nov. 3 General Election, William (Bill) E. Adams officially filed on June 8 for the office of Mayor for the City of Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Adams was the second person to officially file for this position for the November 3, 2020 Election; earlier incumbent mayor Carol Westfall filed for re-election.
Qualifications under the City Charter to run for Mayor are the candidate must be a resident of the City of Klamath Falls or area annexed to City continuously during the four years immediately preceding the election and meet all state requirements to run for elected office. The deadline to file for the General Election is no later than August 25, 2020 by 5 p.m.
Any person interested in applying for Mayor or a Council Position (Ward 1 or Ward 2) should contact City Recorder Nickole Barrington at 541-883-5325 or via email at nbarrington@klamathfalls.city, or in person at 500 Klamath Ave., in order to obtain the necessary election information and filing forms.