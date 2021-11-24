Leonard Super helps place a sign that reads, "Genocidal Murderer" over the Kit Carson sign along the northbound lane of Crater Lake Parkway at Kit Carson Park in Klamath Falls as part of a nonviolent protest on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Annette Henderson, who attends Klamath Falls Friends Church, helps secure a sign that reads, "Genocidal Murderer" to the wooden Kit Carson sign along the northbound lane of Crater Lake Parkway during a nonviolent protest on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Monica Yellowowl, Leonard Super, Joey Gentry and Jennifer Lucas stand together holding signs at a nonviolent protest at Kit Carson Park in Klamath Falls on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Photo by Joe Siess
Klamath Tribal member and activist Joey Gentry stands near the Kit Carson sign along the northbound lane of Highway 97 in Klamath Falls during a nonviolent protest on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Photo by Joe Siess
Photo by Joe Siess
Photo by Joe Siess
A group of local activists protested at Kit Carson Park on Wednesday, placing a banner that read "Genocidal murderer" over the Kit Carson over the park's signage.
The protest was organized by Klamath Tribal member and local activist, Joey Gentry — a member of the now disbanded Klamath Falls City Equity Task Force — and a vocal proponent of changing the name of Kit Carson Park.
Monica Yellowowl also participated She said that the park protest meant continuing to stand on the front lines for historical truth.
“I think the larger community doesn’t understand the founding of America, this sort of cherry picking of history so people can sleep well at night,” Yellowowl said. “That’s not our version. Our version is the nightmare version.”
Yellowowl said Carson being honored creates a ripple effect of historical trauma for indigenous people. The sign, she said, will hopefully shock and bring attention to those realities.
“When I look around in my community and I see high death rates — early death rates are high — suicide, and alcoholism. I see families torn apart. All of that is the impacts and effects of decisions that were made by the United States of America and people like Kit Carson who were dispatched into our territories.”
Yellowowl made a point to mention that nontribal people were in attendance at the park for the protest.
“They showed up today because they’ve done their homework. And they don’t want to walk through any more years of their lives being blinded,” she said. “They want the whole truth. Give us the whole historical record so we can decide.”
Following the protest, Klamath Falls mayor, Carol Westfall, made a brief statement.
“I think it’s unfortunate that someone would put a sign up like that,” Westfall said. “That is not appropriate. I’m hoping for the best, just working through this with a community effort. I’m hoping for a positive outcome in bringing the community together."