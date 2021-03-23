LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT – Roseann Worley camped, hiked and explored caves at Lava Beds National Monument during vacations in 2015 and 2018.
So when she was offered the to be the park’s acting superintendent, Worley eagerly accepted.
“Good memories,” Worley, 50, said of her previous Lava Beds visits with her husband, Scott. “I wanted to be in a park I really enjoy. Lava Beds truly is a hidden treasure.”
Worley, who’s spent nearly three years at the National Park Service’s regional office in San Francisco, began her 120-day assignment last week. She is already making plans to help ensure a smooth transition between the park staff and the to-be-named superintendent.
She is temporarily replacing Larry Whalon, who recently retired.
During her four months at the top post, Worley hopes to work on ongoing issues with park staff, a group she regards as exceptional, and literally see the park from the inside-out — on trails above ground and in some of the 700-plus lava tube caves.
“I never thought I’d be a caver,” she said of learning the pleasure of exploring Lava Beds underground offerings, most of which are undeveloped or only partially developed. Unlike many parks where caves can only be visited on ranger-led tours, at Lava Beds she learned “you can go out on your own."
"It was so much fun,” she said.
Worley plans to make time to explore Lava Beds. She is also working to coordinate plans to upgrade facilities at the Tule Lake National Monument, where work to upgrade sites at the former Tule Lake Segregation Center is ongoing.
“I want to help set up that area for success,” Worley said of the segregation camp, the largest and most controversial of the ten World War II internment camps where Japanese Americans were incarcerated.
A major focus during her stay is planning the reopening of caves and trails closed since last year’s lightning-caused Caldwell Butte fire that burned 8,000 acres. Some areas were seriously blackened while others are expected to show signs of recovery this spring. Worley met with staff earlier this week to work to prioritize areas that might be reopened this summer.
“We want to give the public access, but we want to protect the resource,” she said.
Her Lava Beds assignment is her first superintendency, but Worley has seen a diverse mix of parks during her Park Service years.
Originally from Rochester, New York, she earned her undergraduate degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and a master’s from Syracuse University. But it wasn’t until driving cross country that she decided on a Park Service career.
“I was in awe of our parks,” she remembers.
While in Alaska, she began working at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park where she met husband-to-be Scott, an NPS preservationist at Alcatraz Island, part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco. Worley has also worked at Point Reyes National Seashore and Kalaupapa National Historical Park on the Hawaiian island of Molokai, site of a former leper colony.
As part of her job as internal control coordinator in the NPS’s San Francisco Regional Office, Worley has visited national park sites in the states of California, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho and Washington. With her exposure to a wide variety of park units, she’s been especially impressed with Lava Beds/Tule Lake.
“These parks have done a great job during the pandemic,” Worley said, noting that despite ongoing restrictions and closures resulting from the Caldwell Fire, many areas of Lava Beds caves and trails have remained open.
During a recent day off, she and her husband visited Heppe Cave and other areas. She already has a list of must-see places, including Whitney Butte and Black Crater.
“But, I’ll take whatever I can get,” she laughed.