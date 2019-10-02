ALTURAS — Modoc National Forest Supervisor Amanda McAdams has accepted another position after more than five years on the Modoc. She will be working for the Forest’s regional office in state and private forestry, but will remain in Alturas with her family.
Timothy Pohlman is coming to the Modoc to serve as acting forest supervisor from the Shawnee National Forest, located in Region 9 at the southern tip of Illinois just above where the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers converge. Pohlman planned to arrive for his detail on the Modoc Monday.
“I have been a ranger on the Shawnee for about 12 years,” Pohlman said. “We have active recreation and prescribed fire programs, and are standing our timber program back up after a long hiatus.”
Pohlman began his career as a seasonal employee in trails, timber and fire, mostly on the White River and San Juan national forests in Colorado. In between he was a district staff officer for recreation/trails, timber, wilderness and special uses in Region 3, which includes Forests in Arizona and New Mexico, and a Forest recreation program manager.
“Last year I had a detail as a deputy forest supervisor in Region 9 and was privileged to spend this past July on the Lassen National Forest filling in between temporary supervisors and their new permanent Forest supervisor,” Pohlman said. “I am really looking forward to spending this fall on the Modoc.”