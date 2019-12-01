High Desert Hospice was recently awarded the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Family Satisfaction Award, according to a news release.
“High Desert Hospice would like to thank and share with our community, patients and families our achievement for Family Satisfaction Award of Distinction. The quality and compassion of our care are demonstrated daily through the experiences of our patients and their families,” High Desert Hospice stated in the news release. “We at High Desert Hospice would like to thank all who replied, and made this award possible. We are committed to take all information provided from these assessments to continually improve upon our services to our valued patients and families.”
The Hospice CAHPS Family Satisfaction Award of Distinction is presented annually to hospice organizations subscribed to Fazzi’s Patient and Family Satisfaction Service that have demonstrated superior performance in: communication with family, getting timely help, treating patient with respect, emotional and spiritual support, help for pain and symptoms, training family to care for patient, rating of this hospice performance and willing to recommend this hospice, for an overall family satisfaction results. These national best practice agencies are proven leaders and have placed in the top 25% of Fazzi’s patient and family satisfaction national database based on a comparative analysis of overall satisfaction.
For more information about High Desert Hospice, visit them at 2210 Shallock Ave., call 541-882-1636, or visit inspiringhospice.com.