A man accused of killing a Klamath County resident for $10,000 appeared in court Friday.
Corey Nicholas Agard, 31, with ties to Portland and Klamath Falls, faces a string of charges including aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse in the killing of 36-year-old Pedro Richard Padilla Jr.
Agard is accused of conspiring with Tori Devon Hill, 58, of Malin to kill Padilla and hide the body, according to court documents filed Friday in Klamath County Circuit Court.
Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 23, Hill allegedly paid Agard $10,000 cash to kill Padilla, according to court documents.
The sheriff’s office alleges that Agard shot Padilla at Hill’s home, then “intentionally disposed of Padilla’s corpse in a body of water.” Padilla’s body was wrapped in a “white plastic material,” then weighed down in the water with heavy objects. Police did not identify the body of water.
Agard and Hill allegedly bought an ultraviolet light to “conceal and remove biological evidence at the crime scene,” police say, and Agard claimed he gave away the gun used in the homicide to an individual he refused to identify.
Agard and Hill are being held in the Klamath County Jail without bail after their Christmas Eve arrests.
Agard faces separate counts of first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle and attempting to elude a police officer after he fled a trooper in a stolen 1990 Ford F-350 pickup.
Hill has multiple felony convictions dating back to 2013, including methamphetamine possession and hindering prosecution.
Hill and Agard have court appearances set for Jan. 3, court records show.