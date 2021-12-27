AARP Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest, free, volunteer-run tax counseling and preparation service.
Each year from Feb. 1 through April 15, AARP volunteers prepare federal and state tax returns for middle and low-income taxpayers, with special attention to those aged 50 and older.
Tax counselors will be certified to prepare both Oregon and California returns this year. Spanish speaking counselors will be available on a limited basis. Returns for prior years will also be considered, depending on circumstances.
Due to Covid restrictions this year, returns will be done by appointment only. Paperwork for returns will need to be dropped off at designated sites to be completed by counselors and returned. Appointments can be made as early as Jan. 17.
Further information as to times and dates and numbers to call will be available after the first of the year. Paperwork needed to file will be available to pick up after Jan. 11 at the Klamath County Library and at the Klamath Basin Senior Center. No one there will be available to answer questions.
Times and dates may change without notice.
Important items that will be required are: last year’s tax returns, Social Security cards for all individuals on the return, photo ID for all taxpayers, checking numbers for direct deposit. Plus, bring all tax related forms including W2, 1099, Social Security income, interest and dividends, capital gain and loss, health insurance 1095A, and supporting information for itemizing, etc.