AARP Tax-Aide — the nation’s largest, free, volunteer-run tax counseling and preparation service — is preparing for another tax season.
Each year from Feb. 1 through April 15, AARP Tax-Aide volunteers prepare federal and state tax returns for middle and low-income taxpayers, with special attention to those aged 50 and older.
Tax counselors will be certified to prepare both Oregon and California returns this year. Returns for prior years will also be considered depending on circumstances.
Due to Covid restrictions, returns will be done by appointment only. Paperwork for returns will need to be dropped off at designated sites to be completed by counselors and returned.
Beginning January 18, appointments can be made by calling the following:
Donna H. at 541-882-4362, available on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 2-5 p.m. at 541-882-4362. Leave a message for call back if line is busy.
Donna G. at 541-205-8545, available from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Further information will be made available at the time the appointment is made.
Paperwork needed to file is available to pick up at the Klamath County Library on Klamath Ave. and at the Klamath Basin Senior Center, 2045 Arthur St. No one there will be available to answer questions.
Important items that will be required are last year’s tax returns, Social Security cards for all individuals on the return, photo ID for all taxpayers, checking numbers for direct deposit.
Bring all tax related forms including W2, 1099, Social Security income, interest and dividends, capital gains and loss, health insurance 1095A, and supporting information for itemizing, etc.