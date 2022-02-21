With sunny days, high temperatures upwards of 60 degrees and 95% of the Klamath Basin’s wildlife refuges dry and cracked, 2022 wasn’t a normal year for the Winter Wings Festival. So, peppered among last weekend’s photography workshops and birding trips were frank discussions of why the Klamath’s bird populations have plummeted — and what could be done to recover them.
Klamath Basin Audubon Society, which helps organize Winter Wings, included programming at this year’s festival targeted explicitly at the issues facing the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuges, which haven’t received enough water to create wetland habitat for waterbirds for more than two decades. The festival included seven presentations and field trips — six of them brand-new for 2022 — describing how the refuges have gotten into this situation and the efforts being made to save them.
Klamath County Museum Manager Todd Kepple led a Friday morning tour of sites near Klamath Falls that illustrate colonization’s impact on the basin’s once-abundant wetlands and the myriad species and societies they supported. Before the caravan left the Oregon Institute of Technology, he gave an introductory presentation on the Klamath’s water crisis.
“We won’t really be discussing birds a lot because, really, our problems stem from water,” Kepple said to the group. “My hope today is to give you a little insight into how complicated the problems are.”
Kepple has led this program a few times in the past at Winter Wings, especially as the situation on the refuge has gotten more dire, but he said this was the first year he brought climate change into the conversation. Though the basin’s water woes ultimately stem from the destruction of its ecosystems, drier summers and less snowy winters make water management especially tight.
“That just wasn’t on our radar as recently,” Kepple said. “When we started seeing plumes of smoke from forest fires all around us, and then the fact that the A Canal was empty all season last year — that obviously got our attention.”
Later that day, Klamath Basin Refuge Complex Supervisory Biologist John Vradenburg gave a talk called “Wetlands: The Thread That Ties Us Together,” explaining the pre-contact Klamath Basin as a place defined by wetlands, whether seasonal floodplains along the Sprague River or mats of tules floating around Lower Klamath Lake.
Vradenburg’s presentation detailed the decline of these wetlands to make room for agriculture and the difficulties of securing water for the heavily modified wildlife refuges that remain. Tule Lake and Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuges rely primarily on leftover water from Klamath Project farms to fill their wetlands, and water curtailments and increased irrigation efficiency have resulted in less water flowing away from agricultural fields.
“It’s highly engineered, highly complicated and doesn’t function at all like it did historically,” Vradenburg said. “We have these pressures ecologically that are making water less available to everybody within the system.”
Vradenburg said the refuges are in danger of becoming functionally irrelevant to birds on the Pacific Flyway, when just 70 years ago they were the go-to rest stop for the majority of migrating waterfowl in the region. Resident bird counts, including nesting and molting populations, have also effectively disappeared. It’s all tied to the loss of wetlands — and the water that creates them.
“We are desertifying at a rapid rate, and that’s resulting in ecosystem collapse,” Vradenburg said. “If we can better understand the scale of wetland loss that has and continues to occur in the Klamath Basin, we can better unite ourselves to move forward with sound restoration and conservation. But we have to approach it through multiple benefits — we can’t be myopic.”
KBAS President Darrel Samuels said it seemed like most members of the audiences of these talks who had come to Winter Wings from outside the basin were shocked at how dire the situation on the refuges had become.
“Just sitting in the audience, you could hear people kind of gasp sometimes,” he said. “I guess that’s a good thing.”
Local conservationist and KBAS member Karl Wenner spoke next about a project that aims to be a model for fish, birds and farms to coexist all at once. Lakeside Farms, rehabilitated last year in partnership with the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program, Klamath Watershed Partnership and a host of other state and federal partners, brings together the multiple objectives Vradenburg spoke about.
At Lakeside, a 70-acre wetland treats nutrient-rich runoff from adjacent barley and potato fields, allowing tules and cattails to absorb phosphorus before the water returns to adjacent Upper Klamath Lake instead of providing more food to toxic algae blooms that plague the lake’s water quality.
The wetland allows the farm to comply with environmental quality regulations and provide habitat for thousands of waterbirds at a time. Additionally, two adjacent, spring-fed ponds will become home to juvenile C’waam and Koptu, produced by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s fish hatchery.
“That’s, to me, the way that we have to move forward. There are some places that just need to be wetland and you’ve got to get all the farming out of there,” Wenner said. “But there’s a whole lot of areas where you could do all of it.”
Wenner ended his presentation showing a video of thousands of ducks taking off from a flooded field on the farm in the fall, a sight to behold but just a fraction of what the entire basin would have looked like back when birds darkened the sky. Still, the footage elicited gasps of awe from the audience.
An accompanying field trip brought festival attendees to Lakeside Farms to see the project for themselves. Meanwhile, Mark Hennelly, vice president of advocacy for the California Waterfowl Association, spoke about his organization’s purchase of a water right from a local rancher last summer, which they then transferred to Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge to provide its only summer water delivery in 2021.
“I know there’s not as much to see on the landscape right now, which is unfortunate,” Hennelly said. “Eventually we’re going to figure out this whole waterfowl and wetland conservation issue. There’s no easy solution — that doesn’t mean it’s not worth addressing.”
Saturday brought a presentation by Klamath Refuge Ranger Steve Rooker about the history of conservation photography in the basin, particularly work produced by William L. Finley that spurred the 1908 creation of Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge, the nation’s first waterfowl preserve, and other bird protections afterward.
“These images made a world of difference in Washington, D.C.,” Rooker said as he flipped through a showcase of Finley’s black-and-white photographs of Lower Klamath Lake, back when it was a massive wetland complex spanning tens of thousands of acres.
Rooker’s presentation complemented a Friday night keynote by fine art conservation photographer Jennifer Leigh Warner, who showed festival-goers how they could use their images to help advocate for species and landscapes.
For Winter Wings leadership, the Klamath-focused talks may also be an opportunity to get the word out about the situation in the basin to people who can help, whether it’s lobbying their political representatives or getting involved with conservation on the ground. In fact, almost every presentation elicited a question from the audience to the tune of, “What can we do to help?”
“It’s hard, learning the truth. It’s hard to see the data,” said Co-coordinator Anne Wenner. “But I think that every presentation was trying not to just be doom and gloom.”
Co-coordinator Diana Samuels said Winter Wings 2022 reintroduced some of the festival’s original conservation-focused concepts from the 1980s, when it began as a symposium for researchers working to recover endangered bald eagles in the 1980s.
“We don’t want to make it a scientific conference again, but having those elements this year, I think, is serving us well,” Samuels said.
Katelyn Ferguson, a volunteer conservationist who was attending her first Winter Wings after moving to Klamath Falls two years ago, said she greatly appreciated the focus on the basin’s issues. She’s inspired to do more research on the water situation and get in touch with organizations that might be able to help.
“This is great. I’m really happy to see so many active people there, and I’m trying to find that answer for how we can move on,” Ferguson said.