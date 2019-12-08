Downtown Klamath Falls has been covered in yarn by a mysterious artist who installs their work under the cover of darkness. If you’ve seen the trees covered in what at first glance appears to be warm winter sweaters, you’ve seen the work of the Klamath Falls “yarn bomber.”
Yarn bombing is an international trend, with artists all over the globe “bombing” their town with colorful yarn creations.
H&N got an exclusive interview with the local yarn bomber, but we won’t reveal his or her identity.
“It appealed to me to put something out there that’s just fun and nice,” they said of the project.
This isn’t the first year the yarn bomber has made these large-scale pieces, but in previous years it’s been on a much smaller scale.
“This year I’m going full force,” the yarn bomber said.
People are taking notice as the creations have popped up all over downtown with their colorful and cozy charm.
The yarn bomber scopes out a tree or similar object first. If the desired spot is right outside of a business, sometimes the yarn bomber will ask permission first.
“I don’t want to put something up if the business doesn’t want it there,” they said.
Next, they create their art piece using a mixture of acrylic and wool yarn — whatever scraps and extra yarn they have on hand. They said most of the pieces have been crocheted, even though knitting is more the yarn bomber’s style.
“I’ve always knitted, but I’ve done some crochet,” they said.
Once the piece is ready, it’s time for the exciting part. The piece must be installed in the early hours of the morning or in the dead of night.
Public reactions
Although it feels rebellious, the yarn bomber said no one has ever told them to stop what they’re doing, in fact, they said multiple people have stopped to help or compliment their work.
The yarn bomber recalled once when they were putting a piece up, a man was standing nearby who appeared not to speak English. The yarn bomber recalled that after a few silent moments the man pulled out his cell phone flashlight and helped illuminate what the yarn bomber was doing.
The yarn bomber said after 20 minutes of silent camaraderie, the piece was finished and they had a conversation via a translation app.
“It’s going to be a positive thing for the rest of my life,” they said. The yarn bomber said it’s experiences like that one that makes the project so worthwhile.
Although much of the online reaction to the bomber’s work has been positive, some worry that this project is a waste of resources, or that the pieces will get dirty outdoors.
“I’m trying to be responsible with it,” the yarn bomber said. “I’m keeping track of where I put everything. I go back and I check to see if anyone vandalized anything or if anything needs repairs.”
As for the project being a waste of resources, the yarn bomber mused about whether a mural is a waste of paint.
The yarn bomber also contributed a large bag full of knitted hats and scarves to a project going on downtown.