Underneath toppings of bright red cherries, multicolored sprinkles and sugary paste, and baked into the sweet bread dough of Three Kings Bread, or Roscas de Reyes, lie sweet surprises that Mexican families throughout the Klamath Basin and the world found Monday evening, in celebration of Día de Los Reyes, also known as Three Kings Day.
The ornately decorated sweet bread, also known as the Wise Men Bread, is served to children in the family after dinner in the evening to celebrate the wise men’s visit to greet baby Jesus with frankincense, gold, and myrrh.
Hidden inside the oval loaves are three miniature baby dolls symbolizing baby Jesus, that when found, requires a certain task.
“Sometimes people request more because they have a bigger party,” said Bella Harrison, owner of Panaderia Azteca, located on East Main Street in Klamath Falls.
“This is a good time for families to get together. They make hot chocolate or a glass of milk for the kids … we cut it in pieces and whoever gets the doll, now they have to make tamales for Feb. 2, which is called Día de la Candelaria.”
“Decoration is always the fun part because you can play with a lot of colors on it,” Harrison added, of the bread.
The bread is made up of Anise, ground cinnamon, orange flavor, sugar, eggs, and water; on top, of the raised dough, Harrison adds cherries, colorful sugary paste, sprinkles, and a Guayaba Paste.
“It smells really good,” Harrison said.
On Monday morning, the sweet aroma of anise, a spice associated with the sweet bread, filled Harrison’s bakery in addition to numerous other treats.
“This is a very huge tradition down in Mexico,” Harrison said.
“Some of the states, instead of having presents during Christmas, they do it today – Jan. 6, which is the day of the wise kings,” she added.
As the wise men brought Jesus gifts, so the sweet bread can sometimes be accompanied by gifts for children in the family.
“The kids are waiting for this day for presents,” Harrison said.
Some celebrate both Christmas and Three Kings Day, like Angelica Mendoza, and her mom, Angelica Cachu, who live in Macdoel.
The mother and daughter picked up a round loaf of the bread on Monday at the bakery to celebrate with more family coming over for the holiday.
“It’s a tradition,” Mendoza said.
“We make hot chocolate, too, and we just eat it and look to see whoever has the baby,” he added.
When asked if most partakers of the bread want to find the baby in their slice, she laughed, and said: “People who like making tamales.”
“We help each other,” she added.
Cachu, through a Spanish translator, said she enjoys the activity of looking for baby Jesus as a Catholic tradition.
Mendoza admits it’s the most fun as a child because of the additional gifts involved.
“As a kid, you get toys if you leave a shoe under your bed,” Mendoza said.
“So we would leave a lot of shoes to get a lot of toys,” she added with a laugh.
For Harrison and many others who celebrate, the holiday centers around being together with family.
“It’s just to have fun,” Harrison said,
Arriving in Klamath Falls in 1990, Harrison opened Panaderia Azteca in 2008.
Her father ran a bakery in their hometown of La Peñita de Jaltemba, located in Nayarit, Mexico, which her sister now operates.
Harrison recalls her father waking her up at 2 a.m., on some days to help him in the kitchen with rapidly rising dough.
At 12 years old, she relished the opportunity to help him, and would later in the day help him decorate cookies and glaze cake, and mold dough for Mexican pastries, including for the Wise Men bread on Día de Los Reyes.
The bakery was adjoined to their home as a child, allowing the family to spend many hours together when work might have kept them apart.
“We were always together,” Harrison said, of their family.
She believes togetherness remains at the core of Día de Los Reyes and as she bakes the treats to help others celebrate the holiday.