Editor’s Note: Marie Lee, the curator of the Lake County Museum, is a fifth generation Lake County resident who has written several historical non-fiction books about Lake County. She is the author of the newly published, “100 Years Lake County Round-Up: Eight Seconds of Heaven and Hell,” which will be available for sale during the fair. In the following article she writes about the history of the upcoming 100th anniversary Round-Up and Fair that runs Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Lakeview.
LAKEVIEW — Labor Day will mark 100 years of rodeo in Lakeview.
That’s a sizable accomplishment for an isolated town of only about 2,300 people. Lakeview is the county seat of Lake County, a county with a population of less than 8,000. Lake County is wide-open High Desert country where cowboys, ranchers, business owners and their families and friends come together once a year for an end-of-summer celebration.
When World War I was over and the Spanish Influenza epidemic subsided, folks were ready to get out and have a good time. Rodeos, or Wild West shows, began to pop-up in small isolated cow-towns as thousands poured in to camp-out and watch the show. Bly held a rodeo over the Fourth of July in 1920 and Lakeview followed suit with their first rodeo on Labor Day weekend of 1920.
Summer holiday
Most rodeos came and went, and in some towns they came back again, but the rodeo in Lakeview has consistently remained. It’s like Christmas in September. It’s the time for class reunions, family reunions, pioneer reunions, and it’s the time to meet and renew acquaintance with old friends and neighbors.
For the first 20 years, until 1940, it was called the Lakeview Round-Up. The Round-Up was organized and directed by a group of volunteer business owners and local ranchers who organized themselves into the Lakeview Round-Up Association.
During the 1920s and 1930s well-known old-time cowboys thrilled crowds who filled rough wooden grandstands. Many of them began as bronc busters on local ranches. They were young, cocky and brash, and they hired on because they heard there were tough horses to be broken. Their proving grounds were often the MC Ranch in Warner Valley or the ZX near Paisley. The youngest and the greenest cowboy on the payroll was given the most spoiled and ornery horse on the ranch. If he could stay on the horse, he earned respect and high marks from the boss and the rest of the crew.
The cowboy way
Boss Richardson, who won four out of the first five Lakeview Round-Ups, learned the cowboy way at the ZX, and so did Everett and Evan Riggs. Bill Brown, whose real last name was Cox, rode for W.W. Brown at Wagontire when he was 15 and he took Brown’s name with him when he moved on to the ZX and, later, to the MC Ranch in Warner Valley.
Dally and Ernie Givan also rode for the MC. Ernie busted broncs and Dally learned to swoop in on his horse and pick Ernie off before he got bucked off. That’s how Dally Givan learned to be the pickup man the cowboys loved to see in the arena.
Other well-known cowboys from up and down the West Coast, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho came to ride in Lakeview’s rodeo. Among them were Perry Ivory, Montana Red Tait, Pat McCartie and Jesse Stahl, a black cowboy.
Successive problems
It was not easy to finance a small town rodeo and each successive year brought a new set of problems: A notorious murder in 1927 when a world-famous trick rider, Lorena Trickey, killed her common-law husband; a series of unsavory characters and unscrupulous entrepreneurs; sideshows unfit for children; unsanitary food booth conditions; the Great Depression; over-zealous committees when times were good; and finally, World War II.
In 1940, when Lake County passed a bond enabling the county to purchase the Round-Up grounds, the Lake County Fair Board was established and Labor Day weekend became the Lake County Fair and Round-Up with the rodeo under the direction of those who ran the former Lakeview Round-Up.
Regulations during World War II forced the rodeo to become an amateur event where only local cowboys could participate. As sanctions eased, the Lake County Round-Up remained an amateur rodeo for decades, although it was opened to all amateurs, no matter their residence. It wasn’t until 2014 that the local round-up association made, what for them, was a giant leap of faith by being sanctioned as a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo.
Parts of the whole
The Lake County Fair is part of the intertwining events that round out the weekend. FFA and 4-H youngsters depend on the livestock sale to pad their college savings account. A Sunday evening Destruction Derby and a Saturday night concert by a well-known country and western artist fills the arena grandstand. As well as the PRCA rodeo, there is a ranch rodeo in the main arena, and a sanctioned roping event takes place in the adjacent Neil Flynn Memorial Arena. Adults quench their thirst at the Re-Ride Room, which is housed in oversized tents next to the grandstand, while others suck on shaved ice as they peruse the various food-truck menus.
Behind the fair’s northern most exhibit building is a small rodeo museum, the Past Presidents of the Lake County Round-Up Ed Garrett Memorial Museum, which opened in 1993. The museum displays treasures, stories and photos of cowboys who have ridden at the Lakeview rodeo during the past 100 years. Legendary cowboys have ridden and roped in Lakeview’s arena. Among them was Ross Dollarhide, Jr. who went on to work in movies and television. Among others are the names that today’s old-timers remember their parents and grandparents speak of, and there are others who are simply dear to the hearts of Lake County folks.
The list of “Who’s Who” in the Lakeview and the Lake County Round-Up directors, past presidents, Round-Up queens and princesses is a chronicle of generation after generation of Lake County’s pioneer families and newcomers whose descendants made Lake County their home. It takes a mass of volunteer hands to make such an event continue to run year after year. Those volunteers have the grit, determination, the backbone and the heart to continue Lake County’s premier celebration well into the next generation and, hopefully, beyond.