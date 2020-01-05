The Linkville Players’s upcoming production, “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy written by Kitty Burns and directed by Angelina Kennon premieres Friday at the Linkville Playhouse.
An Opening Night Gala sponsored by Gino’s Café will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and will include complimentary appetizers and champagne, followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m. Performances will run for four weekends starting Friday, and closing Saturday, Feb. 1. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, along with one Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Jan. 26.
“A Slice of the Blarney” follows Shannon O’Leary, portrayed by Pat Kelly, who is lying on his deathbed in his home, not far from Manhattan. This multi-millionaire knows that the members of his family are just waiting for him to die and see who inherits his fortune. One-by-one, the ever-faithful relatives show up and circle like vultures. Shannon still hopes there is one among them who loves him beyond his money.
Tickets can be purchased at Poppy, 522 Main St., in advance, or up to 30 minutes prior to show times at the Linkville Playhouse at 201 Main St. Production information for the rest of the 2019-2020 season is available at linkvilleplayers.org.