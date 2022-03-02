I stopped by the Klamath County Museum last week and met with Karen Caverly-Molineaux, who was going to show me copies of the Klamath Republican, one of about 20 newspapers that circulated in Klamath County in the early part of the 20th century.
While I was browsing the yellowed and flaking newspapers, in particular one from Jan. 12, 1899, Todd Kepple, executive director of the museum, came into the room and said that he heard me in the lobby and wanted to say hi. Newspaper kinship runs deep.
Todd, in fact, also has a history in the newspaper business. He once paid his dues at the Herald and News. After we shook hands, he told me that yet another Herald and News alumnus, Pat Bushey, was in the building. I carefully laid the newspaper back in the box as if it were the Magna Carta and followed Todd to a back room where Pat was sitting with a three-ring binder full of photo negatives (the way we used to do it) and a loop (a device to magnify the negative). He was there helping the museum identify, date and archive old Herald and News photos. I was happy to see Pat. I had only seen him once since we worked together about 10 years ago.
The elephant in the room, figuratively speaking, was that word had gotten out that most of the current Herald and News news staff were departing for a variety of reasons. Some in the community have added two plus two and come up with five, surmising that this may be the end of the Herald and News and a newspaper history that started 138 years ago with the Linkville Star.
“I’ve heard rumors…” Pat started to say before I interrupted.
“Not true,” I said.
Both Todd and Pat seemed to be relieved, still having a bond to the newspaper even after leaving the industry by retirement in Pat’s case, or to do something else, in Todd’s case.
Yes, most in the newsroom have moved on. But that’s the nature of the business.
In looking at the Klamath County chapter from “The History of Newspapers in Oregon,” published in 1939 by George Stanley Turnbull, a professor of journalism at the University of Oregon, “moving on” was a common thing, even in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Joseph Bowdoin and a partner surnamed Curtis started the Linkville Star in 1884. A year later, Curtis split. In 1889, Bowdoin turned over the newspaper to his son, W.E. Bowdoin. The younger Bowdoin hired an editor named “Peter the Poet” J. Connolly. In 1894, “The Poet” bought out Bowdoin’s interest in the newspaper and promptly renamed the newspaper the Klamath Star owing to the recent name change of the community.
And as is often the case, Bowdoin didn’t sit on his laurels. He started another newspaper shortly after his departure – the Klamath Republican – in 1896. The restless Bowdoin sold his interest in the newspaper in 1898 to Milan A. Loosley.
In 1906 a Klamath family started The Herald out of their home with Fred Cronemiller handling news gathering and advertising sales, his wife setting type, and his three children delivering the newspaper. I surmise that while previous newspapers were launched for political, biased reasons, the Herald was launched with wholesome intentions and with an eye on putting food on the table for those running the family business.
Another budding newspaper man, Wesley O. Smith, had purchased the Republican in 1903 from Loosely. Smith brought in editor E.J. Murray, who also purchased shares in the Republican. In 1908, Smith and Murray purchased the Herald from the Cronemillers and ran both newspapers simultaneously, although Murray left the Republican and Herald in 1911 to purchase yet another competing paper, the Chronicle. Then it gets (tongue in cheek) complicated…
Mythical old west tales characterize the period between 1910 and 1925 with big money, grudges, rivalries, ownership changes, competing interests, theft and sheriff’s intervention leading to a dwindling media landscape as Klamath Falls began to mature.
The Herald went on to become the Evening Herald. Competing against the Evening Herald was the upstart Klamath News, launched in 1923. By 1924, the News was publishing daily. Over time, both the Evening Herald and the News came under common ownership but continued to do their own thing – one in the morning and one in the evening. In 1942, with newsprint shortages during World War II, the two newspapers were merged to create the Herald and News. By then, most of the newspaper competitors were gone.
I pointed this out to Pat Bushey and Todd Kepple who know a great deal more about the newspaper business in Klamath Falls.
“What I’m trying to say, fellas, is that losing an editor does not spell doom for a newspaper,” I said. “Even ‘Peter the Poet’ was expendable.”
I went on to tell them the truth, which they also understood. The newspaper industry is a challenging environment, but we do it because we love it. All that said, the Herald and News has now positioned itself as an efficient operation that while not what it used to be 40 years ago, is still a viable business. “Viable business” being defined as having leftover money at the end of the month.
But the departure of the editor and a few reporters has given us the opportunity to retool in a way that will be more satisfying to readers. I’m sure that Joe Bowdoin would approve.
We’ll write about the cities and county, the school districts and crime, of course. But we’ll also include interesting profiles of the people who live here. You’ll be able to find those stories in the newspaper and on our website, heraldandnews.com. You can subscribe to either or both.
That doesn’t mean that it’s going to be easy. We have some hard work to do, but that’s not something new to newspaper veterans.
Pat and Todd asked me, with most of the newsroom departing, who’s going to cover the news?
“Hmm,” I mumbled. “The reason I’m actually here is to find out when you two can get back to your desks at the Herald and News.”
This was met with blank stares.
The truth is that we in the newspaper business are resilient, great problem solvers. We have called in a number of markers and we’ll have support locally. Our sister newspapers across the country have offered support in transition until we find the right editor with whom to move forward and also gather the right reporters who will fill our needs and yours.
We don’t want to tell you what’s good for you. We want to report what’s going on in Klamath, Lake, Modoc and Siskiyou counties. We want to be the news outlet that listens respectfully and tells your stories.
In physically touching these historical documents at the museum, I feel a kinship with the Bowdoins, the Smiths, Peter the Poet, the Murrays, the Busheys, the Kepples and especially the Cronemillers, whose legacy lives on today with the Herald and News. I imagine Fred padding about the young Klamath Falls seeking out news tips and revenue to feed his staff/family, not unlike our ever-changing staff of dedicated people at the Herald and News.
Our future is leaning toward changes in news delivery, but we at the Herald and News believe that we will still be around for many years to come, delivering the most reliable news in the Basin, just like the pioneers of Klamath journalism.
Joe Hudon is general manager and advertising director for Herald and News.