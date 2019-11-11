The city of Klamath Falls gathered to celebrate Veterans Day with a parade downtown and a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. It was a chilly day, but hundreds gathered to honor the service of veterans near and far.
Bands from Henley and Mazama high schools marched in the parade. Dozens of motorcycles from the Combat Motorcycle Association also participated in the parade alongside horses, trucks, service vehicles and much more.
At Veterans Memorial Park, Col. Karen Johnson was the master of ceremonies. The ceremony was opened by a flyover of two Kingsley Field F-15s, followed by the "Star Spangled Banner" sang by Ipo Ross of the Knights of Columbus, as well as the recitation of the pledge of allegiance.
Col. Johnson gave a speech to the people in attendance, including families and veterans from many military branches.
“Veterans Day is a day of deep significance, of opportunity. It is a day we recognize and honor the millions of men and women who answered when their nation called,” she said.
“There is a common bond that exists between the men and women who have shared the military experience. There exists a shared sense of duty and a common belief in a cause higher than self,” she said.
“Throughout our history and amongst our veterans, there is but one truth and one absolute: America will stand strong. If I could make any demand today, I will demand my fellow citizens grant our veterans, the keepers of peace and protectors of our freedoms, with the care and respect they so richly and rightfully deserve,” Col. Johnson said.
“For every single man and woman who has donned a U.S. military uniform, by virtue of their service and sacrifice, today is their day to stand tall and be recognized by a grateful nation. God bless America. And God bless all of you,” Col. Johnson concluded.
She then introduced Col. Jeff Edwards, Commander of the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field. His speech focused on the efforts of veterans to create community and support for each other, and what it means to serve.
“There's a lot of people right here in Klamath County that I don't know,” Col. Edwards began. “As I try to make eye contact with each one of you here today, I just want to tell you, thank you. You are known. You are known to this country as a great man or woman that said, ‘Yes, I will stand up and serve my country. Yes, I believe in something greater than myself,’ ” he said.
“For all those that have served and continue to serve, I can't thank you enough. You mean so much to this community. You mean so much to this space. You mean so much to this country. You're such an inspiration to me. You make me realize what we're all capable of by sacrificing and by being selfless. And in the end, on this great Veterans Day, We honor our veterans,” he said.
Next, Coy Wiles, who served in World War II from Aug. 10, 1940, until January 1946, was honored as the oldest veteran in Klamath Falls, at 102 years old.
A ceremonial table was set to honor Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action.
Christopher Benjamin, choir director at Henley High School, sang “God Bless The USA.”
The ceremony was closed out by some final words from Col. Johnson, who reminded those in attendance to remember the importance of recognizing Veterans Day.
“Today is honoring the living while Memorial Day is honoring those that have passed. On behalf of the VFW, thank you for your continued membership, and all military and veterans, for your service to our great nation,” she said.