Todd Gessele hopes to bring his business acumen and some new blood to Klamath County politics.
Gessele is running for an open seat on the Klamath County Board of Commissioners.
Other candidates include former Klamath Falls police chief Dave Henslee, conservative activist Allen Headley and Brandon Fowler, who serves as the county’s emergency manager and public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
Election day is May 17.
The candidates are looking to fill a seat left vacant by the resignation of Commissioner Donnie Boyd in January.
“This will be my first time running for public office,” Gessele said in an interview with the Herald and News.
Gessele and his family moved to Klamath Falls in 2021. He said his wife, Gioni, is from Bend.
“We sold our home in Oregon City,” said Gessele who looked at moving to Arizona and other parts of Oregon.
“Bend was too touristy for us,” he said.
A stay in Klamath Falls resulted in their move to the area. “It’s like a mini Tahoe. We were looking for sunshine,” he said.
Gessele owns his own photography and production business called Totally Inspired Media Inc. He was previously a journalist for faith-based publication. He also has other businesses related to real estate and energy trading.
“I’m a business owner. I own two businesses,” he said.
Gessele said he has grant writing experience he hopes will bring in more funds for local efforts — including hiring more law enforcement officers.
He said the community needs to figure out how to handle issues such as homelessness.
That includes the nuances of the issue such as providing services to local unsheltered residents with longer-term needs versus transients who might be moving through the area.
“For some, we’re just a lunch stop and bed between Sacramento and Portland,” he said.
Gessele wants to bring a fresh face to the three-member board pointing to community concerns about “a good-old boy network” in local politics.
He said he wants to find a balance between economic development and jobs and the county’s rural character. “We don’t want to make the same mistakes they made in Bend,” Gessele said of growth challenges in other areas of Oregon.
Gessele wants to see more action from the federal government on water issues.
“The feds, historically, have not treated the Indians right and they are not treating the farmers right now,” he said.
Gessele also said he wants the city of Klamath Falls to look at its ban on razor wire as local businesses look to increase their security. He also opposes Oregon’s legalization of marijuana.
“I wish that law had not been passed to make it legal,” said Gessele.