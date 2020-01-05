The possibility of a war between the United States and Iran was among a throng of questions U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley faced as he stopped through Klamath Falls for his sixth town hall of the New Year on Friday afternoon at Oregon Tech.
The gathering drew about 175 attendees to the Mount Mazama Room of the polytechnic institute.
“This is, from the perspective of the Iranians, an act of war and they will respond,” Merkley told attendees.
Merkley described a “precarious” situation following what he called the assassination of Iranian militia leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani, ordered by President Donald Trump.
“He (Soleimani) undoubtedly has been an enemy of the United States,” Merkley said. “He’s also undoubtedly a champion to many people in Iraq having led battlefield fights, according to them, against ISIS, and is a champion and highly connected in Iran. In this sense, there will be response, and so there is a chance of escalation … there’s a chance of escalation about war, of Iran responding and then of the United States responding. And then, war.
“A couple things I’m encouraging the administration about, we must be incredibly careful of every move now to avoid being drawn by the escalatory factions into a war without planning or purpose or clarity, with potentially devastating consequences to our national security, to the death of Americans, to the cost of treasure.”
Next steps
Merkley emphasized he wants members of Congress to decide the next steps following Soleimani’s death.
Congress will reconvene on Jan. 7, and Merkley said there will likely be significant briefings related to the topic.
“Only Congress can take the United States to war and Congress has to stand up for this so there’s a thoughtful, careful consideration of the factors and we don’t stumble or escalate our way into a devastating, dangerous conflict,” Merkley said.
In an interview one-on-one with Merkley prior to the town hall, Merkley said he could not answer how he would vote on whether to have gone through with the attack.
“I would’ve had to get all of the intelligence briefing about what this man’s been involved with in the past, what he was involved in planning for the future, and what our intelligence analysts think will be the events that will flow from this,” he said. “There’s a lot of factors that would have to be thoughtfully considered in order to make that decision.”
Impeachment proceedings
Also in the one-on-one interview with H&N, he addressed impeachment proceedings for President Trump, and expects articles of impeachment could reach the U.S. Senate as soon as Jan. 8, shortly after Congress reconvenes.
“The issues being weighed, which are abuse of power and solicitation of foreign interference in our elections, are significant issues very much in keeping with the founders’ concerns about the limits on presidential power,” Merkley said.
“We need to set aside any pre-prejudices that we would otherwise have and listen carefully to the charges and listen carefully to the evidence. There needs to be a full and fair presentation of the case.”
Stalled bills
On another national note, Merkley also shared about the inaction on more than 300 bills that have come from the U.S. House but have yet to reach the Senate floor for a vote, except the spending bill.
“I’ve been talking with colleagues across the aisle about kind of a bipartisan revolt to restore the Senate and take back the power the way it was exercised for its entire history until a couple decades ago,” Merkley said. “So we can consider legislation, pass legislation, not have things frozen up by special interests.
“It’s not one party’s frustration, it’s both parties’ frustration,” Merkley added. “Let’s take on issues and let’s solve them.”
Jordan Cove
Higher education costs, recycling, controlling the cost of health care, and the Jordan Cove Liquefied Natural Gas Pipeline were among a number of other concerns addressed in the more than 60-minute town hall.
The 235-mile pipeline would run from Malin to Coos Bay.
Merkley has come out against the Jordan Cove Pipeline and shared why it was such a hard thing to do.
“I don’t think I’ve struggled so much over an issue,” Merkley said. “The idea of a Liquified Natural Gas meant infrastructure for Coos Bay, which has suffered through the collapse of the sawmills.”
He noted it amounts to millions in infrastructure for the coastal town.
For Klamath County specifically, Commissioner Derrick DeGroot estimated in summer 2017 that the pipeline would bring $5 million annually to the county.
“But, there’s a whole nother side of this equation — first, this is a foreign company, for-profit company, utilizing Eminent Domain to build a pipeline,” Merkley said.
Foreign company
“I don’t consider a foreign company, foreign profits, a public purpose, even if a little bit of gas is provided to the communities along the way. I think that if they want to cross people’s land, well then they should reach a deal ... they shouldn’t be able to use Eminent Domain to do it.
“We are suffering so many effects of a warming planet and it’s happening dramatically, quickly,” Merkley added.
“The question is, are we going to build more fossil fuel infrastructure? ... Let’s transition and save our forests, our farming, our ranching, our fishing.”
Merkley emphasized the need to provide an answer for jobs related to the proposed pipeline.
“Let’s do a major infrastructure bill and tackle all kinds of things that will prepare for the economy of the future and create good jobs right now,” Merkley said.
Education, healthcare
Merkley also addressed questions about rising costs of higher education and healthcare.
“We have got to lower the cost of college so that it is affordable without significant debt for every child in America,” Merkley said. “To do that — one is, we need more Pell grants, and second, we need to enable people who have college loans to be able to refinance them. And a third is we need more state and federal support for public universities, to be able to lower the cost of tuition.”
On controlling the cost of healthcare, Merkley said it starts with controlling the price of pharmaceutical drugs.
“We are being gouged because we’re the only nation that doesn’t use our market clout to negotiate the price,” Merkley said.
He noted various ways to approach the negotiations, including having Medicare negotiate the price of the drugs, importing pharmaceutical drugs from Canada, or ensuring they cannot be sold for more than the average price sold in major developed countries of the world.