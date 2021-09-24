The Ogle Ranch, seven miles west of Lakeview, is among ranches and farms that received Century status through the Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program.
Jim Ogle, 96, who is currently living at an assisted living center in Portland, owns the Ogle Ranch with his daughters, Susan Ogle Densmore, Martha Alice Powell, and Sara Ogle Lea. The ranch was originally owned and started by Jim’s father, Clarence Wilson (C.W.) “Jim” Ogle, in 1919. A portion of the property is to a neighbor, John Marcus, who has a cow-calf operation and irrigated pasture. “He’s doing a good job. I don’t have to watch him,” Jim said of Marcus. Jim’s grandson, MacAdam Lea, is currently living in the Ogle house.
Jim said his father came to Lake County in 1908, taking a train from Scotts Bluff, Nebraska, to Likely, California, where he and his brother, Lloyd, reassembled a wagon, added their belongings and drove to Lake County’s “Golden Goose Lake Valley.” C.W. and his brother-in-law, George McCoul, bought the ranch in 1919, located in what is known as the New Idaho district, and farmed with his brother-in-law. C.W. had been advised by his doctor to move west for health reasons.
According to the Ogle narrative, the move west was eventful, full of surprises.
“The Oregon Valley Land Co., an eastern syndicate, had launched a real estate promotion campaign which had carried the promise of tropical fruits and a living paradise of plenty … The snow, which lay about two feet deep, was a far cry from the semi-tropical climate advertised on the posters.”
While traveling to Goose Valley, “The boys were overtaken by a blizzard when they got to Sugar Loaf Mountain. With no ranch or stage station near, they pulled off to the side of the road and spent the night. Clarence rode ahead to see how far it was to the station and saw some smoke through the trees, but his horse balked … He tied his horse to a tree and walked down to the trappers’ cabin – the two men there had just killed a cougar and it was handing from a tree … It was Christmas Eve, 1908 – the night Clarence quit believing in Santa Claus.”
To earn money C.W. and Lloyd transported bricks from a brick yard to downtown Lakeview, where the Lake County Courthouse was being built. C.W. later transported people to Lakeview from New Pine Creek at the north end of then water-filled Goose Lake and also drove a Wells Fargo stage, mail stage, delivery wagons and hay wagons.
C.W married Nellie Powell, a school teacher who also had moved to Lake County from Nebraska in 1908, in 1921. That year the couple took ownership of the north end of the ranch, which is west of Lakeview in the New Idaho district and where the Ogle Ranch is still located.
“Early on, C.W. grew wheat and barley while also running red Hereford cows and calves.” From about 1935 to 1940 the ranch became a dairy. C.W. and Nellie had three children, Norma Ogle Cummins, James “Jimmy” Wilson Ogle, and Jean Ogle Davis.
C.W. also worked as the registrar in the Lakeview Land Office, which later became the Bureau of Land Management, and helped organize the first rural telephone service and assisting in bringing electricity to the region through the Rural Electrification Act. When the 4-H Leaders of Lake County was formed in 1934, C.W. was elected its first president. He was elected as a Lake County Commissioner, a post he held for 12 years, and was Lake County Judge for nine years until his death in 1969.
Jim, who was born in 1924, was raised at the ranch with his sisters. Except for his Navy years and recent move to Portland, had always lived at the ranch. He enlisted in the Navy during World War II and, after being discharged, married Dorothy Withers, who managed the ranch’s bookkeeping. Fittingly, Dorothy grew up on another Century Ranch, the Withers Ranch at Summer Lake in northern Lake County. She died in 2019 at age 93. The couple lived at the ranch until her passing.
Jim, who’s college career was put on hold during WWII, earned a degree in agricultural engineering from Oregon State College – now known as Oregon State University.
When Jim was in the Navy, C.W. returned to operating a cattle ranch. It became a dairy again from 1950 to 1970 with about 75 dairy cows. Because of transportation logistics, the ranch returned to beef cattle. The ranch currently has about 200 beef cattle. Jim and C.W.s brand is a half-circle triangle bar.
Jim and Dorothy had three children, Susan Ogle Densmore, Martha Alice Powell, and Sara Ogle Lea, who all grew up living and working on the ranch. Like their parents, all three went to Oregon State University on the Daly Fund.
The Century Ranch application includes some interesting footnotes. In 1929, for example, C.W. traded a team of horses to a local mill in exchange to build a three-bedroom house to replace a small, dirt floor house. Electricity was added in 1938. The original cabin is still used as a storehouse. Other buildings, including a chicken house, big barn, milk house, shop, play house and second house were eventually added. For several years the New Idaho School and Thomas Creek Grange buildings were moved to the Ogle property.
The narrative also notes the contributions of Dorothy, who started an art gallery at the Lake County Courthouse, was a founding member of the Ladies Saddle Club, helped start Camp Cottonwood, and met Eleanor Roosevelt in Washington, D.C., while attending a conference.
“She loved her rural life and family,” the narrative notes. “Dorothy mastered her grandmother’s apple pie recipe and often used her pies as bartering tools to trade for services … She even used her apple pie prowess as a way to ensure her grandchildren would visit.”
Jim focused on the ranch and over the decades made several improvements, including installing an early flood irrigation system that greatly improved water usage. Like his father C.W., Jim served as a Lake County commissioner and was involved in many county activities, including the Lake County Fair, 4-H. One of his granddaughters, Martha Sophia “is always her Papa Jim for life advice, since there is nothing you cannot learn from an ‘almost century rancher on a century ranch.’ When James was asked for one piece of advice to offer the young generations, he stated that he could not put 96 years worth of information into one piece of advice. He firstly emphasized the importance of ‘enjoying life and finding an occupation enjoy doing.’ He finished off by sharing his favorite, often overused phrase, ‘Work hard and don’t worry.’”
“I’ve lived there all my life. I was one of the lucky one,” Jim said during a telephone interview about his ranching years. “I enjoyed the people as much as anything,” noting the challenges include working out problems with neighbors, banks and “being ready to handle and situation that came up. Everybody needs a home and Lake County is mine.”