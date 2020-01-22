A live interview with longtime Klamath Falls businessman Jim Stilwell, 99, will be conducted in a webcast scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, on the Klamath County Museum’s Facebook page, according to a news release.
Museum manager Todd Kepple will interview Stilwell about his memories of living in Klamath Falls since the 1930s. The interview can be viewed live, or watched at a later time, at facebook.com/klamath.county.museum. Stilwell will turn a century old a few days following the interview.
“We hope everyone who knows Jim will join us Sunday to help him celebrate as he prepares to turn 100 years old in a few days,” Kepple said. “People will have a chance to listen in as Jim shares his favorite memories, and send him well wishes for his birthday on Jan. 30.”
Stilwell spent most of his professional career as a real estate broker and developer. Among his largest projects was creation of the Klamath Mall, also known as Shasta Plaza. He also chaired a committee that raised more than $1 million in 1963 to fund construction of a community hospital, later known as Merle West Medical Center.
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.