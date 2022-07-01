A 91-year-old woman was killed Thursday evening after her Jeep Renegade was struck by a yellow dump trunk near Junction City.
Oregon State Police said Evelyn Carder, 91 of Eugene, died from the injuries she suffered in the accident at Highway 36 and Dorsey Lane.
State police said the dump truck was driven by Fred Morgan, 67 of Cheshire. He received minor injuries.
The Oregon highway was closed for four hours after the June 30 accident.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.