A 91-year-old woman was killed Thursday evening after her Jeep Renegade was struck by a yellow dump trunk near Junction City.

Oregon State Police said Evelyn Carder, 91 of Eugene, died from the injuries she suffered in the accident at Highway 36 and Dorsey Lane.

State police said the dump truck was driven by Fred Morgan, 67 of Cheshire. He received minor injuries.

The Oregon highway was closed for four hours after the June 30 accident.

Tags