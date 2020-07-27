Wildfires continue to burn south and east of the Klamath Basin, sending smoke into the center of Klamath Falls. And possible thunderstorms today could make things more difficult for firefighters.
Monday's weather is forecast to be cloudy and hot with potential thunderstorms projected through the day, according to fire managers. There is a Red Flag Warning issued for abundant lightning on dry fuels from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for much of the region.
The Caldwell Fire outside Tulelake, California, caused the most problems over the weekend. It tripled in size to 43,749 acres by early Monday. The "July Complex" of fires in the area was only at 20 percent containment Monday.
The Forest Service said thunderstorms caused winds that contributed to rapid spread of that fire, which threatened the community of Tulelake.
Evacuation orders were made for residents on the following roads in the Tulelake area south of Highway 139:
- County Road 120 to 124 and County Road 121 to 124, as well as all residents with property bordering the forest or lava beds from 120-124.
- On Sunday an evacuation order was issued for Medicine Lake Recreation Area.
Other area fire updates:
Firefighters have made significant headway against the Ben Young Fire near Paisley. According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, the wildfire was at 1,250 acres and 75 percent contained as of Monday morning.
On Sunday, firefighters paroled and secured perimeter, and on Monday that work would continue. Crews will also begin hauling unneeded equipment and supplies from the fire to assist in other locations.
The Gold Fire, located south of Adin, has grown to 21,870 acres in size since it sparked July 20 and is currently at 55 percent containment.
The Hog Fire, located near Highway 44 at Hog Flat, had grown to 9,545 acres and was at 60 percent containment. Two structures have been destroyed by that fire as of Monday.
Visit Oregon Smoke for information on smoke in your area.