The Crane Fire, which touched off Sunday near Lakeview, had grown to an estimated 1,900 acres by Monday night with no containment.
The fire is burning on Crane Mountain on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Lakeview Ranger District about 10 miles southeast of the town. Its cause remains under investigation.
The fire is generally burning in mixed conifer and brush in steep terrain. It behaved erratically on Sunday as Monday, as strong winds from nearby thunderstorms blew through for several hours. The fire made quick runs uphill and the steady winds sent flame and embers into new locations.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Monday for abundant lightning on dry fuels in the area, including over the Crane Fire.
Smoke from the Crane Fire is expected to be highly visible from Lakeview, New Pine Creek and the surrounding area this afternoon and evening. The communities of Lakeview and New Pine Creek are not currently threatened by the fire, but trigger points for evacuation orders are being discussed.
There may be smoke impacts to local communities depending on wind direction later in the day. Those with smoke sensitivity should take precautions.
Closures in effect
An emergency fire closure is now in effect for the Crane Fire area.
Within the closure area are Twin Springs, Willow Creek and Deep Creek Campgrounds, Rogger Meadow and Crane Mountain Trailheads, Crane Mountain Trail and the Crane Mountain Recreation Area. These recreation sites are all closed due to the emergency fire closure.
The closure area is on the National Forest system land south of Oregon Highway 140, east of Warner Canyon Ski Area and south of Camas Sno-Park, extending south to the Oregon/California state line.
The western edge of the closure is the National Forest boundary, while the eastern edge follows Forest Roads 3615 and 3910.
As a result of this closure, the Oregon Timber Trail is also closed.
The closure order went into effect Monday morning and will remain until conditions allow.
Forest visitors are asked to avoid the fire area and related roads while suppression activities continue. Anyone driving in the area should watch for increased traffic and vehicles associated with wildland firefighting.
Violations of the closure order are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.