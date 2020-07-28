The Caldwell Fire outside Tulelake, California grew significantly Monday, and is still burning out of control on Tuesday.
As of 8 a.m., the Caldwell was measured at 67,789 acres without any containment.
A mandatory evacuation remains in place for the community of Tionesta and the Medicine Lake Recreation Area. The Lava Beds National Monument remains closed. Highway 97 (west) is currently closed at Highway 139. Highway 139 remained open as of Tuesday morning.
Evacuation orders were lifted for the following roads in the Tulelake area south of Highway 139:
- County Road 120 to 124
- County Road 121 to 124
- All residents with property bordering the forest or lava beds from 120-124.
Evacuation warnings were lifted for all Copic, Panhandle and Peninsula areas south of the highway as well.
Rain helped reduce fire activity Monday, according to fire managers, and crews will be taking advantage of more favorable weather conditions Tuesday to increase containment.
A new lightning-caused fire was detected in the area Monday afternoon. The Gillam Fire is located just west of Gillam Ridge, near the northwest corner of the Caldwell Fire. It is being managed as part of the July Complex.
Fire managers did make good progress on other fires in that complex.
The Allen Fire fell to 966 acres and was 80 percent contained while the Gold Fire was 1,367 acres and 90 percent contained.
Up in Oregon, firefighters are at 90 percent containment of the Ben Young fire outside Paisley. The fire remains at 1,249 acres and crews are focusing on mopping up spot fires on the eastern flank on the ridge, just south of Myers Butte.
