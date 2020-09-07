A wildfire, pushed south by strong winds, is burning near Collier Springs State Park near Chiloquin.
Highway 97 is currently closed from the intersection of South Chiloquin Road to the Oux Kanee day use area, according to Tamara Schmidt, public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service.
Called the Two Four Fire, it was more than 15 acres in size with 80-foot flame height as of 8:30 p.m. Monday. The fire is showing short range spotting and is moving south. It began east of the highway and has since jumped the road and is burning on the west side as well, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The Klamath County Sheriff's Office and local fire departments are evacuating homes near the fire. Collier Springs campground and the day use area have been evacuated. Avoid the area.
Those with evacuation questions should go to Kla-Mo-Ya Casino where the Red Cross is establishing a shelter. A phone number for the evacuation center has not been set up yet and emergency officials are asking residents to avoid calling 911 unless in an emergency.
In Klamath Falls, emergency responders are also responding to multiple downed limbs and power lines cause by a windstorm that ripped through the area beginning about 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Pacific Power has noted at least six small outages in Klamath Falls as of 9 p.m. and power is out at Lake of the Woods.
