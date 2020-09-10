A wildfire continues to burn through dry grass and timber north of Chiloquin in Klamath County.
But crews made significant progress on the Two Four Two Fire on Friday as lines held on all sides.
There remains no known injuries or fatalities.
As of 7 p.m., the Two Four Two Fire was about 14,500 acres in size. Containment increased significantly and the number of evacuations from homes around the fire were reduced as well.
As of Friday night only 55 people were still out of their homes.
Evacuation orders
Level 3: (Go)
Highway 62 milepost (94-100)
Highway 422 North from Highway 97 to Highway 62
North of Collier State Park Logging Museum on Glendale Drive
Roads
Highway 97 has reopened in both directions. Drivers should expect delays.
Highway 62 West is closed as South Chiloquin Road.
Milepost 1 on Modoc Point Road
Damages
Eight homes were confirmed destroyed and 31 others have been damaged. A total of 70 structures have been damaged. About 1,200 remain threatened.
The logging museum at Collier State Park was saved, though the park was heavily damaged.
Happy Trails Cowboy Campground in Chiloquin is believed destroyed.
Homes were evacuated for a time in both Woodland Park and Rainbow Park, but residents were allowed back in those neighborhoods Thursday and no homes in the area were damaged.
How did it start?
The fire was first reported Monday night at the Williamson River Campground, according to information from the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. Its cause is under investigation.
Shelter options
Those with evacuation questions should go to Kla-Mo-Ya Casino where the Red Cross has established a shelter. For anyone in need of stalls for animals, there are some available at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. RV camper hookups are available as well.
Chiloquin closures
Chiloquin schools are trying to contact staff and families. If possible, check in with our schools (Chiloquin Elementary, 541-783-2338) (Chiloquin Junior/Senior High, 541-783-2321) to note you are safe and if you have any immediate needs.
Klamath Tribal offices will be closed for at least the rest of the week.
Firefighting equipment
There are currently 309 personnel on the fire, including 35 engines, three handcrews, 15 dozers, six water-tenders and multiple air resources including two lead planes, single-engine airtankers and three helicopters assigned to the fire.
The estimated cost to fight the fire is $1.7 million and rising.
FEMA regional administrator Mike O'Hare determined that "the fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster" and approved a federal fire assistance grant Monday night.
Klamath County commissioners declared a state of emergency at their meeting on Wednesday.
This is a breaking news story. There will be multiple updates throughout the day at www.heraldandnews.com.