A dangerous wildfire, pushed by strong winds through dry grass and timber, continues to burn north of Chiloquin.
As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Two Four Two Fire was about 12,000 acres in size.
About 315 homes remain evacuated, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership community meeting Wednesday night.
About 228 people on Wednesday were able to return to their homes west of Highway 62 at Modoc Point, and at Oregon Shores 1 and 2.
There were no known injuries or fatalities as of Wednesday morning. Eight homes were confirmed destroyed and 31 others have been damaged.
Evacuation orders
Level 3 (Go!)
- Collier State Park, and residences west of the state park
- Woodland Park neighborhood
- Rainbow Park neighborhood
- The area north of junction of Road 422 and OR-62, east of the Wood River, south of Crooked Creek between Wood River and the state fish hatchery. Residences, if not already evacuated, should evacuate now.
- On the north end of the fire, west of Highway 97 near milepost 243, there is active fire north of Spring Creek. Residents in this area near Spring Creek should evacuate.
Roads
Highway 97 was briefly open to vehicular traffic Wednesday morning, but has since closed again. Drivers should expect delays.
State Highway 422 North is closed, as well as Highway 62 between Highway 97 and Highway 422 North.
Damages
The logging museum at Collier State Park was saved, though the park was heavily damaged.
Happy Trails Cowboy Campground in Chiloquin is believed destroyed.
The Rainbow Park neighborhood was not damaged in the initial fire, but residents were forced to evacuate that area Wednesday night.
Where did it start?
The fire was first reported Monday night at the Williamson River Campground, according to information from the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. Its cause is under investigation.
Shelter options
Those with evacuation questions should go to Kla-Mo-Ya Casino where the Red Cross has established a shelter. For anyone in need of stalls for animals, there are some available at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. RV camper hookups are available as well.
Chiloquin closures
Chiloquin schools are closed through at least Wednesday, according to the Klamath County School District.
Klamath Tribal offices will be closed for at least the rest of the week.
Firefighting equipment
There are currently 19 engines, four handcrews, eight dozers, four water-tenders and multiple air resources including two lead planes, 11 single-engine airtankers, and three helicopters assigned to the fire.
When air resources are available, Klamath Lake is being used to scoop water. Boaters are advised to be aware of their surroundings and avoid areas where aircraft is operating over the water. Williamson River and Spring Creek are also being used for dip sites.
FEMA regional administrator Mike O'Hare determined that "the fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster" and approved a federal fire assistance grant Monday night.
Power remains out in much of the fire-affected area, all the way up to Crater Lake National Park.
This is a breaking news story. There will be multiple updates throughout the day at www.heraldandnews.com.