6 P.M. SATURDAY UPDATE:
Due to rising COVID-19 case rates, all Klamath County students, including K-3 and students in rural schools, will return to online-only classes starting Nov. 30.
Klamath County Public Health, after completing a significant portion of new case investigations late Friday, announced that new COVID-19 case rates in the county exceeded 200 per 100,000, requiring students to return to comprehensive distance learning after the Thanksgiving break.
Klamath County Public Health Assistant Director Jessica Dale made the announcement in an email to district superintendents.
“Though previous recommendations have been to continue in-person education based on limited community spread and no impact to school communities, we now find ourselves in a different situation,” Dale said. “We remain strong advocates for the importance of in-person learning for the social, emotional, and physical health of our community youth. However, we also are dedicated to making recommendations that place safety and community health at the forefront."
Superintendent Glen Glen Szymoniak said the district worked hard to bring students back into classrooms. He said it would take a community support to bring case numbers down.
"As the holidays approach, how our community chooses to celebrate will make a difference," he said. "Please wear a mask, limit social gatherings, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick. Let’s work together so our students can return to their classrooms."
Due to rising test results in Klamath County, some students will be forced back to online-only instruction after Thanksgiving break.
Jessica Dale, assistant director of Klamath County Public Health, wrote to school leaders Thursday night and noted the county “had received enough positive test results for this week to know that when numbers post for the two week lookback on Nov. 23, our rates will exceed 200 per 100,000. As a result, schools will need to return to comprehensive distance learning on Monday, Nov. 30.”
Some schools that were previously operating under the kindergarten through third grade exception, as well as others under a rural and remote schools exception, may be able to continue to offer some in-person learning. According to county public health, a complete case investigation is necessary “to make an informed recommendation on continued in-person instruction under those models.”
That recommendation is likely to be released by Monday.
“While the return to hybrid learning models for expanded grade levels was short lived this time around, it was undoubtedly beneficial for both the schools and the students,” said Glen Szymoniak, superintendent for KCSD.
Paul Hillyer, superintendent of Klamath Falls City Schools, also weighed in.
“Klamath County new COVID case numbers for the last two weeks have exceeded the 200 limit per 100,000 and have placed us in the red zone per Oregon Department of Education guidance,” he said in a letter to parents. “In order to return grades K-6 to in-person learning, the county would need to reduce new case numbers over the next two weeks and bring our status down to the yellow or green zone.”
The earliest this would be possible is the week of Dec. 7, Hillyer noted.
“Once K-6 is back for in-person instruction, grades 7-12 would be able to start in-person learning four weeks later,” he said. “This would be after the winter break sometime in January.”
Hillyer wishes all city school families a healthy and safe Thanksgiving break.
“This virus has been a roller coaster ride for all of us, but I am extremely thankful this holiday season that we have wonderful families and staff working together to help our students learn and grow despite the ongoing challenges,” Hillyer said.