A project to upgrade Klamath Falls’ 1950s-era sewage treatment facility — at a price tag of at least $54 million — is underway after years of delays, and now with a new permit from Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
Construction crews on Wednesday morning poured cement in the new headworks at the site, located off Spring Street at the edge of Lake Ewauna. Work has been underway since last June, and upgrades will be the first major reconstruction in 70 years.
Slayden Constructors contracted with the city several years ago on the project, according to Willrett, crews broke ground last summer. The second phase of the project is slated to be considered for contract soon, which will need city council’s approval.
Public Works Director Mark Willrett said on Wednesday that the current wastewater infrastructure is long past its life expectancy.
“It’s ‘50s vintage,” he said.
Most sewage treatment plants are replaced or upgraded significantly every 20 to 30 years.
“One of the big things that the (new) headworks is able to do is we’re going to put in new bar screens that will remove trash and any products that could end up in the river, we’re going to make sure that we get them out,” said Chris Claymore, the city’s wastewater division manager.
“There’s going to be a couple other buildings going in, one’s going to be a de-watering facility and then we’re going to be adding in some updated pumps and equipment throughout the plant,” he added.
The water is treated using an all-natural process to purify particles down to a final product.
“As you move through (the plant), you see the water progressively get better and better before it finally discharges (into Lake Ewauna),” he said.
Delays, delays
Some of the delays to the project were due to new regulations, others to permitting backlogs at the state level that made it hard to identify total project costs and details, according to Willrett.
“With the ever-changing rules, our ability to pin down what we needed to build was a bit different,” Willrett said Thursday. “As we started putting actual engineering estimates together the cost grew.“
The city obtained a new wastewater permit from Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in December, the first time the city renewed its permit to discharge effluent into Lake Ewauna since the 1980s. That permit had been administratively extended since the 1990s, according to Willrett.
With the total maximum daily load (TMDL) and national pollutant discharge elimination system (NPDES) permits in place, Willrett said it makes it easier to know what upgrades the plant needs.
The new permits also come with new environmental standards, which could take a while to meet.
“We still have potential costs to comply with temperature,” Willrett said. “Changing rules and moving goal posts have made this a complex project.”
“We’ve never had to meet nutrient limits before, we’ve never had to meet temperature limits before,” said Claymore. “There’s quite a few new requirements that DEQ is asking us to do.”
DEQ gave the city 10 to 15 years to get caught up on state regulations under the new permit requirements.
Project costs increased over years of delays
The construction is currently estimated to cost $54 million, with additional costs possible depending on the components of the third and fourth phases. The project was initially estimated at roughly $23-$63 million, according to Willrett.
Increasing costs have many factors, including inflation of steel and lumber prices, Willrett said.
He noted that the city has $10-$12 million in hand, and obtained a $44 million loan from the state they will pay back over the course of 30 years.
Wastewater officials said at this time there is no planned rate increase to taxpayers, and the city hopes to keep it that way.
“We’re doing our best to protect the ratepayers,” Willrett said. “It’s a hard bill for people to pay so the last thing we want to do is raise it up.”
“I think it depends on escalation of the project costs and what ends up being the final cost,” added Claymore.
Discharge could go into irrigation instead of lake
Those phases are both scheduled to be completed by late 2022, but the overall timeline for plant upgrades hinges on other components, such as a possible reuse of effluent for agricultural production.
That part of the project is still in the conceptual stage, Claymore said, and is a “wildcard.”
“We’ve still got a ways to go,” he said.
The city will await a decision from DEQ on whether they could pursue reuse of “Class A” effluent from the plant for irrigation purposes.
Officials believe the proposal would have a twofold benefit: It would create a secondary use for the effluent and keep the city from discharging into Lake Ewauna.
“Hopefully DEQ will sign off on it,” Claymore said. “I think it’s good for the city, I think it’s good for the agricultural industry.”
Klamath Drainage District approached the city last summer with the concept of treating effluent up to that high standard, which means the water could be reused for agricultural purposes.
The city planned to submit a proposal to DEQ by Friday. It would need to be approved by both the DEQ and city council.
“It’d be ideal if we can get it into the agricultural community,” Willrett said.
At this point, crews are just happy to be underway on the first phase: full-scale construction work.
Claymore expressed excitement for operators who are seeing the plant upgrades come to life at the site.
“They’ve been a part of this since the very beginning and they helped get it off the ground,” Claymore said. “For them to actually see it start was really good ... They’ve been working really hard to make this old plant work for so long and they’re finally seeing the possibilities of a new plant coming in.”