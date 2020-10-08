Klamath County Public Health officials reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, the most reported in the county in one day.
Those cases can be traced to Planasa Oregon Operations LLC in Klamath Falls. According to the Oregon Health Authority, 59 cases in multiple counties can be traced to the same business.
The principal business location for the operation is 8383 Short Road.
The outbreak investigation started on Oct. 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
Klamath County Public Health is working with the employer to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The total case count for Klamath County is now 366.
