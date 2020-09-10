CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK – Asking park staff and visitors to “be ready,” Crater Lake National Park issued a Level 1 Evacuation Notice for the entire park effective at noon on Thursday.
In making the announcement, Superintendent Craig Ackerman said the Level 1 notice informs residents and visitors to “be ready” for a potential evacuation, including employee dormitories and trailer sites, in case a fire approaches the park.
“Current or projected threats from nearby fires indicate that there may be a need to evacuate in the future, however, there are no mandatory evacuations at this time,” Ackerman said in a Thursday news release.
Residents and park visitors will be advised as conditions change and are encouraged to check the park website, Facebook or Twitter for current status and updates.
While there is not currently a fire in the park, McCabe and Ackerman said there are several reasons for implementing the notice, including:
• The fire danger is extremely high, with very low humidity and exceptionally dry conditions after long periods of high temperatures with no precipitation.
• There is an extreme shortage of fire-fighting resources because of numerous fires throughout the West and Northwest. Should a fire start in the park, outside resources may be difficult to obtain.
• The egress in and out of the park is impacted by nearby fires and road closures and could be further reduced as conditions change.
Park visitors and residents are not at risk at this time, park officials said, noting, “While the fires have resulted in road closures outside of the park, roads within the park remain open with the exception of the Pinnacles Road which has been closed due to the threat of falling trees.”
Earlier this week the park implemented a complete ban on all wood and charcoal fires, which means they are not permitted in any location in the park. The regulation is being strictly enforced.
In an update issued Thursday afternoon, Ackerman said efforts are continuing on the north flank of the Two Four Two Fire to keep it out of the park and the Sun Pass Forest.
A contingency line has been established at the southern edge of Sun Pass Forest. That line held overnight, although a few slop-overs were picked up. Crews will work to widen and strengthen the black line today.
“In a worst case scenario,” Ackerman said, “if the fire managed to get past the black line and the contingency line, the team believes it could be stopped in Sun Pass due to the amount of pre-suppression work that has been conducted there in recent years ... Nevertheless, due to continued extreme fire conditions any entry into Sun Pass will likely trigger an elevated evacuation level for the park."
Ackerman also said power has been restored to the park and Fort Klamath and “should remain on.” Pacific Power officials said the lines were checked and cleared and that restoration was possible.
Ackerman said the Thielsen Fire north of Crater Lake is headed primarily in a northeasterly direction back into the previously burned area and not south toward Highway 138 and the park.