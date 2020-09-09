A dangerous wildfire, pushed by strong winds through dry grass and timber, continues to burn north of Chiloquin.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Two Four Two Fire was more than 10,000 acres in size with just 5 percent containment.
About 600 homes had been evacuated, according Brandon Fowler, Klamath County emergency manager. The county declared a state of emergency Wednesday.
Many structures remain threatened and fire managers estimated about 50 structures have been lost. It is unknown how many of those structures were homes.
Many residents may not be able to return to their homes until Thursday or Friday, according to fire managers.
There is an "extremely high" potential for spread over the next 48 hours.
On Wednesday, crews plan to hold the fire east of Modoc Point Road, north of South Chiloquin Road, south of Spring Creek Hill and west of Larkin Creek.
There were no known injuries or fatalities as of Wednesday morning.
Evacuation orders
Level 3 (Go!)
- Collier State Park, and residences west of the state park
- Woodland Park neighborhood
- Oregon Shores 1 neighborhood (west of OR-62, north of Maidu Rd.)
- The area north of junction of Road 422 and OR-62, east of the Wood River, south of Crooked Creek between Wood River and the state fish hatchery. Residences, if not already evacuated, should evacuate now.
- On the north end of the fire, west of Highway 97 near milepost 243, there is active fire north of Spring Creek. Residents in this area near Spring Creek should evacuate.
LEVEL 2: (Get Set)
- Oregon Shores 2 (west of OR-62, south of Maidu Road). Residents should be prepared if there is a need for immediate evacuation.
LEVEL 1: (Get Ready)
- Neighborhoods east of Highway 97 that are west of other closures or evacuation areas.
Roads
One lane of Highway 97 is now open in both directions between Oregon State Highway 62 south of Chiloquin north to the intersection with Forest Road 9732 at Oux Kanee Overlook. However, drivers should expect delays.
State Highway 422 North is closed, as well as Highway 62 between Highway 97 and Highway 422 North.
Modoc Point Road is closed northbound from S. Chiloquin Road.
Community meeting
A virtual community information meeting hosted by South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership is set for 7 p.m. tonight.
The meeting will be livestreamed here.
Damages
The logging museum at Collier State Park was saved though the park was heavily damaged. Happy Trails Cowboy Campground in Chiloquin is believed destroyed. Rainbow Park was not damaged in the fire, but residents have been forced to evacuate that area.
The fire was first reported Monday night at the Williamson River Campground, according to information from the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership.
Shelter options
Those with evacuation questions should go to Kla-Mo-Ya Casino where the Red Cross has established a shelter. For anyone in need of stalls for animals, there are some available at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. RV camper hookups are available as well.
Emergency officials ask residents to avoid calling 911 unless in an emergency.
Chiloquin schools are closed through at least Wednesday, according to the Klamath County School District. Klamath Tribal offices remain closed.
Firefighting equipment
There are currently 19 engines, four handcrews, eight dozers, four water-tenders and multiple air resources including two lead planes, 11 single-engine airtankers, and three helicopters assigned to the fire. More resources are being ordered. Because of heat and smoke, the use of air resources has been limited.
When air resources are available, Klamath Lake is being used to scoop water. Boaters are advised to be aware of their surroundings and avoid areas where aircraft is operating over the water. Williamson River and Spring Creek are also being used for dip sites.
FEMA regional administrator Mike O'Hare determined that "the fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster" and approved a federal fire assistance grant Monday night.
Power remains out in much of the fire-affected area, all the way up to Crater Lake National Park. Roads are closed there as well due to downed trees.
This is a breaking news story. There will be multiple updates throughout the day at www.heraldandnews.com.