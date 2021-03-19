Oregon Tech administration and the school's union remain at odds after each side gave their "last, best and final offer" Wednesday and no deal has been reached after 15 months of bargaining.
According to the Oregon Tech-American Association of University Professors union, this "leaves bargaining unit members with the tough decision of whether to declare a strike."
Faculty will vote whether or not to strike once a mandated cooling off period ends April 17. Faculty can have their vote recorded immediately, and voting will remain open until noon on April 2.
Union secretary Kari Lundgren said that the latest offer from the university left key issues, like faculty workload, undefined and continued to tie pay increases strictly to merit, which the union feels is ill-defined by the university.
Lundgren said the latest proposal leaves room for management to make unilateral decisions and leaves faculty with uncertainty about their workloads, pay increase potential and other factors.
University administration said it is now combing through the "last, best and final offer" proposed by the union.
Vice President of Institutional Advancement Ken Fincher said that as they crunch the numbers on the union's proposal, it was frustrating to see that the union had already publicly dismissed their proposal just two days after it was submitted.
"We were disappointed," Fincher said. "We went months with little movement on their side and to the point where we had to declare impasse. So for them to now to say, 'Well this isn't good enough' is truly frustrating for the administration team that feels like we have done everything ... and made superior offers and very generous offers to the faculty and provided for them all during this time."
Lundgren said that, after 15 months of negotiation, they knew the key information to look for in the university's proposal. They were able to see quickly that the offer did not make enough progress on those important aspects of the negotiation.
In the event of a faculty strike, the college has a plan in place to continue to conduct classes, Fincher said. The plan includes filling in for faculty who choose to strike with deans, department chairs and adjunct instructors.
Another bargaining session is scheduled for April 1, before the end of the cooling off period.
In the meantime, Lundgren said it would be great if the university accepted the union's offer.
"We want a good outcome for everybody," she said. "Bbviously we, the faculty, are super invested in the university succeeding. We feel that our plan is better suited to that."
Faculty at Oregon Tech unionized in 2018 and began negotiating its first contract in December 2019.
This is a developing news story. Check back at heraldandnews.com for updates.