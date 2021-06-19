EVACUATION ORDERS:
There is a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the area east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, north to Grizzly Ln, west of Hummingbird Dr, and south to Keno Springs Road.
Level 2 (GET SET)
East of Bly Mountain Cutoff Rd, north to Keno Springs Rd, west of Forest Service Rd 3812, south three miles.
Level 1 (GET READY)
East of Bly Mountain Cutoff Rd, north to Highway 140 and Kingfisher Dr, west of Hummingbird Dr, south to Grizzly Ln.
-----------------
A quick-moving wildfire on Bly Mountain in eastern Klamath County, about 100 acres in size as of 4:30 p.m., has forced residents in the area to evacuate.
The blaze, named the Cutoff Fire, is burning roughly six miles north of Bonanza. The fire is burning to the east, towards Wren subdivision and is mostly burning on Bureau of Land Management property.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
People who evacuate can gather in Bonanza High School, as an emergency shelter is currently being set up. A structure task force and the SCOFMP Type 3 Incident Management Team have been ordered, according to fire managers.
This is a breaking news story. Check back at heraldandnews.com for updates.