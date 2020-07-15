The cause of the Spence Fire burning near the Spence Mountain Trailhead is under investigation as the wildfire reached about 80 acres in size by Thursday afternoon.
The fire sparked around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and burned through the night with crews working to contain it from the air and ground. According to an Oregon Department of Forestry news release, when firefighters arrived Wednesday evening the blaze had already reached half an acre.
As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was 30% contained.
“Crews are actively suppressing the fires spread today with the help of multiple agencies and air resources. Today they will continue to build line and secure existing line. There are approximately 150 people assigned to the incident today,” stated the ODF news release.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office warned people to avoid the area of the Spence Mountain Trails and Howard Bay Boat Launch so as not to interfere with fire crews.
With the hot and dry weather forecast for the rest of the summer, ODF also warned people to be mindful and help prevent wildfires in the thick of fire season.