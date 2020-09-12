Firefighters slowed the growth of the Two Four Two Fire on Friday and Saturday, encircling the blaze with fire line that held overnight.
But that progress came ahead of a Sunday weather front expected to bring strong winds, which could kick up a fire that crews had just started to get under control.
Officials are concerned the Sunday winds will create more fire growth and could once again threaten the Fort Klamath area.
At 3 p.m. Saturday the Two Four Two Fire was 14,450 acres in size.
According to fire managers, eight homes and 35 other structures were leveled by the fire. About 70 structures were damaged in the blaze, some of those considerably. More than 1,200 structures remain in danger.
As of Saturday, there were no known injuries or fatalities.
Hundreds of residents have since returned to the Oregon Shores, Woodland Park, Rainbow Park areas as well as others in the are of the fire. As of Saturday just 55 homes remained evacuated.
Crews were able to save every structure in Rainbow Park and Woodland Park, which Klamath County Emergency Manager Brandon Fowler said was a big accomplishment.
"Being able to tell people they could go home and then being able to tell people that we did not lose a single structure in these two neighborhoods was huge," he said.
Incident Management team spokesperson Nick Hennemann said they are hoping they have fire growth under control, but it's still too early to say for sure. It's also too early to say when other evacuations might be lifted.
Officials are also warning people to stay away from the fire area unless you live there. They are asking that only residents return to keep the streets open for emergency crews and necessary traffic.
Smoke settled into the basin on Friday, which Hennemann said was proof that the winds that drove the fire earlier this week had diminished and lacked the power to push the haze out.
Chiloquin Fire and Rescue Chief Mike Cook credited the quick response by the Klamath County and Deschutes County task forces for saving homes along Highway 422 and Highway 62 on Monday night as the fire really roared.
"We had a good day because they came in," Cook said.
Fowler applauded crews for their work keeping the fire away from homes, which he says was evident at many residences by the burn marks that came close but never caught.
"Unfortunately we lost some homes," Fowler said. "But we saved a lot of them, too."
Along Highways 62 and 422, several homes stood untouched by flames though grass and brush right up to the properties was singed. On many properties, a stark line marked the fire's path across green lawns.
The fire did destroy the former Sage Community School and Klamath Agency buildings. Looking at the damage, Fowler said "wildfire doesn't discriminate. It doesn't know class, it doesn't know skin color. Fire just rages."
If there was a silver lining, Fowler said the fire showed a glimpse of what the community is made of — from the volunteer response to the scale of donations.
Cook celebrated the countless volunteers, some who have taken time off work and worked back-to-back shifts, who have made a difference.
Fowler highlighted the county's relationship with the Klamath Tribes and noted that without that partnership in place, they wouldn't have been able to utilize the casino for the evacuation center to help people so quickly.
"This incident management team is really, really focused on trying to get folks back as quickly as possible. They don't they don't want to keep people out of their homes any longer than people want to be out of their homes," Fowler said.
While both Hennemann and Fowler thanked the public for the outpouring of support and generosity, they encouraged people to focus their donations toward their neighbors or agencies like the Red Cross and local fire departments. Fowler encouraged financial gifts instead.
Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry and Forest Service come prepared with food and supplies they need. They instead encourage local donations.
Fowler reminded people donating to the Red Cross to note their donation is for the Two Four Two Fire so that funds stay local.
The best way people can support local fire agencies and help with future fires: volunteer.
"There's a lot of work ahead," Hennemann said. "A lot of work left to be done."
-------------------------------
Evacuation orders
Level 3: (Go)
Highway 62 milepost (94-100)
Highway 422 North from Highway 97 to Highway 62
North of Collier State Park Logging Museum on Glendale Drive
Roads
Highway 97 has reopened in both directions. Drivers should expect delays.
Highway 62 West is closed as South Chiloquin Road.
Milepost 1 on Modoc Point Road
Damages
Eight homes were confirmed destroyed and 35 others have been damaged. A total of 70 structures have been damaged. More than 1,200 remain threatened.
The logging museum at Collier State Park was saved, though the park was heavily damaged.
Happy Trails Cowboy Campground in Chiloquin is believed destroyed.
Homes were evacuated for a time in both Woodland Park and Rainbow Park, but residents were allowed back in those neighborhoods Thursday and no homes in the area were damaged.
How did it start?
The fire was first reported Monday night at the Williamson River Campground, according to information from the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. Its cause is under investigation.
Shelter options
Those with evacuation questions should go to Kla-Mo-Ya Casino where the Red Cross has established a shelter. For anyone in need of stalls for animals, there are some available at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. RV camper hookups are available as well.
Chiloquin closures
Chiloquin schools are trying to contact staff and families. If possible, check in with our schools (Chiloquin Elementary, 541-783-2338) (Chiloquin Junior/Senior High, 541-783-2321) to note you are safe and if you have any immediate needs.
Klamath Tribal offices will be closed for at least the rest of the week.
Firefighting equipment
There are currently 309 personnel on the fire, including 35 engines, three handcrews, 15 dozers, six water-tenders and multiple air resources including two lead planes, single-engine airtankers and three helicopters assigned to the fire.
The estimated cost to fight the fire is $2.1 million and rising.
FEMA regional administrator Mike O'Hare determined that "the fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster" and approved a federal fire assistance grant Monday night.
Klamath County commissioners declared a state of emergency at their meeting on Wednesday.
This is a breaking news story. There will be multiple updates throughout the day at www.heraldandnews.com.