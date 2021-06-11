The Spring Fire is currently burning on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, about 3 miles south of milepost 9 on the Sprague River Highway.
The fire is 21 acres and approximately 50 percent contained, according to fre managers. Full containment is expected by the end of the day Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
While smoke from the fire was visible earlier, it is unlikely it will be highly visible this weekend as the fire is not producing much smoke and there is rain over the area.
Light precipitation this morning and continued rain over the fire Friday was a relief and helped firefighters with containment efforts. There were five engines, two water tenders, a dozer and a hotshot crew working on the fire Friday.
Friday morning, the fire danger was raised to “high” for Lake and Klamath Counties. Additionally, the Industrial Fire Precaution Level was raised to a Level II.