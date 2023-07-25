Competitive chili cooks are just one part of the fun at the annual Bonanza Extravaganza which is Saturday, July 30.
The annual Bonanza Extravaganza returns Saturday, July 29, featuring a parade, car show, cornhole tournament and the Oregon State Chili Cook-Off.
The Klamath County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse was on hand for the parade and for kids to pet their horses at the annual Bonanza Extravaganza in 2019.
As they say in the business, “the show must go on.”
Despite wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the area this week, the 20th annual Bonanza Extravaganza is scheduled to be held as planned Saturday, July 29, at Big Springs Park.
