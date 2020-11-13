SALEM (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced a statewide two-week “freeze" that will limit restaurants and bars to takeout only and close gyms, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities during that period.
If people do not abide by the governor's latest mandates, which restricts social gatherings to six people, they could face a citation, fine or arrest.
The freeze will take effect starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 2 and aims to limit group activities and slow the spread of COVID-19. The state is experiencing a spike in coronavirus infections and has reached record high positivity rates and hospitalizations in November.
“If we want to give Oregonians a fighting chance then we must take further measures to flatten the curve now,” Brown said.
During Friday’s press conference, officials gave grim descriptions of the state's current situation: “Likely the most dangerous time in Oregon”, “the roughest days of the pandemic” and “dark days ahead.”
The governor has long warned about implementing tighter restrictions if case numbers did not fall. Just a week ago, Brown announced a two-week “social activity pause” for nine counties. But this week, officials said that more needed to be done.
The latest set of restrictions are the most stringent since the start of the pandemic.
As part of the freeze, grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores are limited to a maximum capacity of 75%. Faith-based organizations will also have their capacity reduced to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
However, other facilities — gyms and fitness centers, museums, pools, sports courts, movie theaters, zoos, gardens, aquariums and venues — will have to close their doors completely.
Restaurants and bars, which had a capacity limit of 50-100 people depending on the county and curfew of 10 p.m., will now be limited to take-out only.
All businesses will be required to close their offices to the public and mandate work-from-home “to the greatest extent possible," Brown said.
The freeze does not apply to barber shops, hair salons, congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, and K-12 schools that are already open.
Lastly, both indoor and outdoor social get-togethers are limited to six people, total, from no more than two households. Brown has previously described measures on social-gatherings as “self-enforced,” but has now directed the Oregon State Police superintendent to work with local law enforcement on implementation, she said.
Violations equate a Class C misdemeanor and could result in a citation, fine or arrest.
Brown said the state now has “no other option" besides engaging law enforcement.
Klamath County law enforcement leaders don't plan to enforce the gathering limits.
"The Klamath County Sheriff's Office will not be enforcing any of the governor's mandates," Sheriff Chris Kaber said. "We haven't from the beginning and it's not our responsibility to enforce those."
Klamath Falls Police Chief Dave Henslee said his department plans to stick to its approach of educating people about best practices and guidelines instead of heavy enforcement.
Some “hot spot counties” will have longer freezes. Multnomah County, Oregon’s most populous and home to Portland, will have at least a four-week freeze.
Following the news, Ezra Caraeff, who owns three bar-restaurants and one bar in Portland, compared the new restrictions to Oregon's March shutdown.
“The hardest part last time was not closing down or washing my hands more, the hardest part was laying off 50 people,” he said. “So to have to do this again is hard to even think about.”
Caraeff had to lay off his employees and has since rehired all but two of them. He has spent the last weeks retrofitting his establishments for outdoor dining in Oregon’s wet winter weather.
He said the latest closure order will be devastating for him and his employees. His cell phone was flooded with texts from anxious employees as Brown held her news conference, he said. Some employees didn’t receive unemployment checks for up to four months because of the state’s backlog.
Caraeff is still trying to decide if his businesses will remain open for a small takeout business or close entirely, he said.
“It’s difficult to comprehend it. It’s gonna be a blood bath. … We should shut down, I agree with shutting down, but is there rent relief? There’s not. Can we sell cocktails to go? We can’t,” he said.
Heather Tramp, executive director of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, said the restrictions have "have the potential to limit our businesses during some of their normal, busiest holiday shopping times," which often help get them through the slow rest of winter.
Tramp encouraged residents to shop local, order takeout from local restaurants and use local services when possible.
"We want our neighbors safe and we also want our businesses to survive," she said.
Gov. Brown, along with the governors of California and Washington issued travel advisories Friday urging residents to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and asking people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country.
COVID-19 cases in Oregon have been increasing since mid-September and began to surge at an “alarming rate” in November.
On Friday, Oregon recorded 1,076, new confirmed or presumptive cases, the second time the tally had surpassed 1,000 cases. The total number of cases in the state is nearly 55,000. The death toll is 746.
The percent of people testing positive was nearly 12% statewide, more than double what it was in the summer, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
For the past two weeks officials have expressed concerns about nearing hospital capacity in the state.
Authorities reported a record 303 coronavirus patients in hospitals Friday — a 81% increase since the end of October.
Several major hospitals in Portland have begun curtailing elective surgeries this week amid the surge.
Tom Hottman, spokesman for Sky Lakes Medical Center, said there are currently six rooms in the hospital’s COVID-19 isolation unit. As of Friday morning, two adults occupied that unit. He said that if the unit becomes full, they could possibly double up patients in those rooms or put additional patients elsewhere in the hospital.
“There’s a process to evaluate where to put COVID-positive patients and non-COVID patients if the isolation unit reaches capacity,” Hottman said.
Hottman also said the hospital does not anticipate having to curtail elective procedures at this time, but that it may be necessary if local COVID-19 cases continue to climb.
Sky Lakes is in a slightly better position than it was back in March. Hottman said healthcare workers are more familiar with identifying the disease and caring for patients who have contracted it, and there’s no shortage of personal protective equipment just yet.
But there’s a finite number of masks, gloves and people who know how to treat COVID-19 that could be overwhelmed if Klamath County’s cases continue to rise.
“I just can’t emphasize prevention enough,” Hottman said.
— Becca Robbins, Alex Schwartz and Holly Dillemuth contributed to this story.