Two parole and probation officers are set to join Klamath County Community Corrections.

Eleaza Lopez-Herrera and Cody Pemberton are among the graduates of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s 81st Basic Parole & Probation Officer Class.

Graduation is set for July 24. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the ceremony will be closed to the public.

Lopez-Herrera and Pemberton will join KCCC after they graduate.

DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.

