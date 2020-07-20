Two parole and probation officers are set to join Klamath County Community Corrections.
Eleaza Lopez-Herrera and Cody Pemberton are among the graduates of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s 81st Basic Parole & Probation Officer Class.
Graduation is set for July 24. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the ceremony will be closed to the public.
Lopez-Herrera and Pemberton will join KCCC after they graduate.
DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.