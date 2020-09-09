The Brattain Fire is currently burning on the Paisley Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
The human-caused fire was discovered late Monday night. It is one of three wildfires sparked on Monday during the fire weather event. The other two fires included a small fire off Highway 97 that was suppressed quickly and the Two Four Two Fire that is currently burning in the Chiloquin area. All three fires are currently under investigation.
The Brattain Fire is located near Morgan Butte, approximately 10 miles south of Paisley. As of Wednesday evening, it was estimated to be 2,000 acres with no containment.
The fire spread from Brattain Butte west-southwest towards the Chewaucan River and Coffeepot Flat.
It is burning in sagebrush-juniper with stringers of Ponderosa pine.
Smoke from the fire is highly visible in the surrounding area.
Campgrounds along Forest Road 33 near the Chewaucan River were evacuated Tuesday.
There is an emergency fire closure for the area on the National Forest System land east of Forest Road 29 and Forest Road 3315, also known as the High Road, to the forest border.
Both Forest Roads 29 and 3315 remain open. However, Forest Road 33 is now closed from the Forest Border near Paisley to the junction with Forest Road 28. Also closed are Forest Roads 3510-018 off Clover Flat Road and the 3510 Road between the Forest Boundary and Forest Road 33.
Within the closure area are Marster Spring Campground, Chewaucan Crossing Campground, Jones Crossing Forest Camp, Moss Meadow Horse Camp, Moss Pass Trailhead and Campground, Hanan/Coffeepot Trailhead and the Fremont National Recreation Trail. These recreation sites are all closed due to the emergency fire closure.