The 173rd Fighter Wing will host the 17th Sentry Eagle air-to-air combat exercise June 22-26, 2022.
Additionally, the public is invited to enjoy a variety of fighter aircraft, military operations, and static displays during the open house on Saturday, June 25 and admission is free.
Sentry Eagle, one of the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air exercises, provides military pilots of the National Guard, active duty and reserve components a forum in which to test their flying skills including basic fighter maneuvers and air combat tactics against different types of aircraft, close-air support and large-force employment training.
On Saturday, June 25, Kingsley Field will open its doors to the public. Visitors will be able to see aerial demonstrations, view aircraft on display, take part in activities and watch aircraft head out on their missions.
“Through the years, the Klamath Falls and Klamath County communities have provided phenomenal support to Kingsley Field,” said Colonel Jeff Edwards, 173rd FW commander. “We look forward to celebrating this special relationship at the Sentry Eagle open house.”
Sentry Eagle is typically held every two years and was originally scheduled to take place in the summer 2020. However, COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols prevented it from happening last year.
For more information about the air-to-air combat exercise and Kingsley Field open house, contact the 173rd FW Public Affairs Office at (541) 885-6677.